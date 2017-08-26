Isaiah Thomas-Kyrie Irving Trade Issues to Be Discussed by Celtics, Cavaliers

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Because of Isaiah Thomas' lingering hip problems that caused him to miss the last three games of the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers will discuss the state of the blockbuster trade they agreed to Tuesday.

Per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics and Cavaliers have a phone call planned for Saturday to discuss the status of the deal that sent Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick to Cleveland for Kyrie Irving.

Wojnarowski reported Friday the Cavs had some "uncertainty over the fitness" of Thomas' injured hip after the All-Star point guard underwent a physical that day.

One idea, according to Wojnarowski, is that Cleveland could seek additional compensation from the Celtics before approving the trade. The Cavaliers also have the option to veto the trade because Thomas failed his physical and have until Thursday to decide.

Celtics general manager Danny Ainge told reporters Tuesday that Thomas' hip injury did play "some" role in the team's decision to include him in the trade.

Ainge previously said in June that Thomas' hip was improving, but it could still require surgery, per ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg.

Thomas is coming off a career year in 2016-17. The 28-year-old averaged 28.9 points and 5.9 assists in 76 games to help lead the Celtics to a 53-29 record and an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals.