Mets' Yoenis Cespedes Out for Season Due to Hamstring Injury

The New York Mets have shut down outfielder Yoenis Cespedes for the remainder of the 2017 season, the New York Times' James Wagner reported Monday.

The Mets placed Cespedes on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a strained right hamstring, but they expect his recovery to take six weeks, per Wagner.

Cespedes' 2017 has been ravaged by injuries. The two-time All-Star battled hamstring injuries in May and August. He was on the DL from April 28 through June 10 before this season-ending ailment.

Injuries have affected the Mets' entire season. Key players Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz, Matt Harvey, David Wright, Michael Conforto and Zack Wheeler have all had at least one stint on the 10-day disabled list.

Cespedes is the engine in the heart of the lineup. He has posted a .285/.350/.550 slash line since joining the Mets at the trade deadline in 2015, including finishing in the top 15 of NL MVP voting in 2015 and 2016 after leading the team to the postseason both years.



Brandon Nimmo will likely continue taking over Cespedes' spot in left field for the rest of the year.