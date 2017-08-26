EPL Table: Saturday's Week 3 Results, Scores and 2017 Premier League Standings

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester City needed a late goal from Raheem Sterling to beat Bournemouth during Saturday's 2017-18 Premier League season, while West Ham United's struggles continued against Newcastle United.

The Magpies embarrassed the Hammers, winning 3-0 and sending the east Londoners to the bottom of the standings. Manchester United will face Leicester City later on Saturday. For a look at the standings, click here.

Here are Saturday's scores:

Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester City

Crystal Palace 0-2 Swansea City

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Southampton

Newcastle United 3-0 West Ham United

Watford 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United vs. Leicester City

Recap

Sterling's last minute winner at Dean Court was draped in controversy for all kinds of reasons. Sports editor Adam Joseph tried to explain:

The hosts had taken the lead through Charlie Daniels, and Gabriel Jesus tied things up shortly after, setting up a tense affair with plenty of rash tackles and little good football.

City were the better side for the bulk of the match but couldn't find a deserved winner until deep in extra time. While rival fans cried foul, a good portion of added time was wasted due to injury treatment, so the timing of Sterling's goal wasn't that far off.

His second yellow card was another source of contention, as the former Liverpool man received it for celebrating the strike with his own fans. TalkSport's Adam Catterall was not happy about the decision:

The afternoon slate of matches saw a rampant Newcastle team run past West Ham, courtesy of goals from Joselu, Ciaran Clark and Aleksandar Mitrovic. The Magpies dominated an overwhelmed Hammers team, which still hasn't earned a single point this season.

Per the Independent's Jack Pitt-Brooke, the team is already in serious trouble:

Crystal Palace's start to the season hasn't been any better, and the Eagles dropped their third straight match, losing at home against Swansea City. Tammy Abraham and Jordan Ayew were on point for Swans, gifting the team their first win of the season.