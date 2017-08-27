NFL Preseason Week 3 Roundup: Kizer Has Earned Chance to Shine in Cleveland

0 of 10

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

What happens in the preseason matters.

Injuries can change a team. Just ask the New England Patriots. How an individual performs during these exhibitions can build or destroy their confidence. Just ask Blake Bortles.

The third week of NFL preseason reveals the most regarding each franchise's regular-season plans. But even those plans remain guarded.

Wins and losses don't matter. Who starts and how the first-team offenses and defenses function do. Competition reaches another level too. Most camp battles were decided during Week 3 of the preseason, while a few spots were secured at the bottom of the roster.

No team is going to expose its entire playbook or plans until the games matter, but their performances provided a look at this season's possibilities.

A team wants to look sharp and not fall apart during the league's dress rehearsal. Its effectiveness and efficiency on both sides of the ball during this stage of the process were monitored, with a few achieving the goal and others falling short.