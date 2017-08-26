Jordy Nelson Says He Wants to Play 'Between 2 to 4 More Years'

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson suggested Saturday that he is nearing the end of his NFL career.

In an interview with former Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk for his HawkCast podcast, Nelson said he is likely to play between two and four more years:

"I would say anywhere between two to four more years. I think four more—so this one and three more—would be my max," Nelson said. "That would put me at 13 years. I'd be happy with that, obviously. At some point I have to get my family back to Kansas."

Nelson acknowledged that he has two years left on his current deal with the Packers and said he wants to take a wait-and-see approach before committing to any more years: "I got two more years left on this deal, it would be great to play those out and kind of see where we're at. Me, personally. How I feel. How the body feels. And then, obviously, it's up to the organization what they would want to do."

After missing the entire 2015 season due to a torn ACL, Nelson bounced back to make 97 receptions for 1,257 yards and an NFL-leading 14 touchdowns in 2016.

That performance earned the 32-year-old veteran NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors.

The one-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion has caught at least 85 balls and topped 1,200 yards in each of the past three seasons he has played.

Nelson remains Green Bay's No. 1 receiver, and he is the top target for quarterback Aaron Rodgers despite being surrounded by other capable pass-catchers, such as Davante Adams and Randall Cobb.

Most of Nelson's best statistical seasons have come since the age of 28, and after his showing in 2016 there is no indication that the Kansas State alum is anywhere close to being past his prime.