Braun Strowman on Track to Become Face of WWE Alongside Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman is not a replacement, but he isn't temporary either.

In Raw's main-event scene—where Brock Lesnar is a part-time performer, Seth Rollins has stepped down to reunite with Dean Ambrose and Samoa Joe is beginning to crystallize just a hair below the top of the roster—there is plenty of room for the Monster Among Men to stand alongside Roman Reigns as the brand's two biggest stars.

Each will get his turn at Lesnar. Each will likely hold the Universal Championship over the next year or so.

Currently the hottest Superstar on the roster, Strowman is set to roll into Staples Center to take on Lesnar for the Universal Championship in the biggest match of his life. With rumors circulating of Lesnar facing Reigns at WrestleMania 34, per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc), some have been clamoring for Strowman to take Reigns' place as the appeal of WWE's human monster truck rally continues to catch on.

But the discussion over Strowman or Reigns as the face of WWE is far from a choice of one over the other. Why not both?

Reigns isn't going anywhere. The man has headlined the past three WrestleManias, something exclusive to only Hulk Hogan, Triple H, The Rock and John Cena. If all goes according to plan and he does so again in 2018, he'll stand alongside Hogan as the only two WWE Superstars to manage four consecutive main events at WWE's biggest show of the year.

And even with Reigns entrenched as the top star, there is plenty of room for Strowman to be 1A or better if he continues on his current path. The rise of Strowman has given WWE's rowdy adult male fanbase a shiny new toy to play with while predominantly women and children continue to back Reigns.

With both Strowman and Reigns thriving on Raw, there is now a flavor for everybody. Strowman's existence has created a stark contrast that highlights the type of salty, one-man destroyer many thought Reigns should have been at the beginning of his singles push, when he instead began cracking wise with poorly written material.

Despite being booked as a heel, Strowman's short, simple phrases ("I'm not finished with you!") paired with spectacular stunts have endeared him to many fans of today who appreciate a little more edge in a hero.

Strowman's ambiguity as a heel who is cheered (the Barclays Center chanted "Strowman" as he was flipping over anything that wasn't tied down) mirrors that of Reigns' ambiguity as a babyface who is booed.

One could make the case that each has been miscast in their current role, but maybe they're the perfect top stars for a generation of fans given the option to naturally react to the star of their choosing.

