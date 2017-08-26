Made in Denmark 2017: David Horsey Leads Tight Field After Moving Day

Warren Little/Getty Images

Britain's David Horsey holds a two-shot leader over Julian Suri after Saturday's 2017 Made in Denmark action, with a host of other contenders, including John Daly, just one shot further back.

Horsey finished with a seven-under to increase his lead by one shot, but things remain close at the top of the leaderboard as the tournament heads for its final day.

For a look at the leaderboard, visit the European Tour website.

Recap

The fans in Denmark were as focused on veteran star Daly as their local favourites, and neither disappointed.

The former powered home a round of six-under to position himself in the top five. Daly dropped just a single shot, a bogey on the 16th, but he more than made up for it with tremendous approach play.

Here's a look at one of those wonderful shots and the subsequent finish:

Daly wasn't the only contender to finish the day at six-under, however, as a majority of players inside the top 10 carded the same score: Suri, Gregory Havret, Chris Paisley, Aaron Rai, Thorbjorn Olesen and Matt Wallace.

Robert Rock, in a four-way tie with Daly, Havret and Paisley, fired a round of five-under and landed one of the best shots of the day, an eagle on the 15th that has to be seen to be believed:

But Horsey was the standout player, increasing his lead with seven birdies, including three in the final six holes.