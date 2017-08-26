Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Results: Round-by-Round Analysis and Recap

0 of 1

John Locher/Associated Press

After all of the hype and bluster, we have finally made it—Mayweather vs. McGregor is finally here.

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor looks to shock the sporting world with a victory over 49-0 Floyd "Money" Mayweather. Bleacher Report will have complete coverage of the fight when the bell rings.

Who walks away with the money belt and bragging rights? Can McGregor do the improbable? Will Mayweather get to 50-0? All questions will be answered tonight. The UFC meets boxing under the bright lights of Las Vegas, Nevada, and the sporting world is waiting with bated breath to see how it all pans out.

Return this evening for complete round-by-round analysis of the highly anticipated clash of kings. The pay-per-view telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET.