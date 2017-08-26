    Cavs Reportedly Haven't 'Re-Engaged' Celtics Amid Isaiah Thomas Injury Concerns

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2017

    Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) walks on the court in the second half of game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Friday, May 12, 2017, in Washington. The Wizards won 92-91. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    Alex Brandon/Associated Press

    ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the Cleveland Cavaliers have not "re-engaged" the Boston Celtics in trade negotiations after reported concerns regarding Isaiah Thomas' hip injury.

    Per Wojnarowski, Thomas underwent a physical Friday, and there is uncertainty within the Cavs organization about his status.

    Earlier this week, Cleveland shipped guard Kyrie Irving to Boston for Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' unprotected 2018 first-round draft pick.

    Wojnarowski noted the Cavs are "considering possible ramifications."

    While no decisions have been made, Cleveland could push for the deal to be voided or get Boston to add more to the trade if it is unsatisfied with Thomas' health.

    Thomas' hip injury cut his playoff run short during the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cavaliers. Doctors prescribed rest and rehabilitation rather than surgery.

    Following the deal, Celtics general manager Danny Ainge said Thomas' injury played "some" role in his decision to make the swap and that Thomas may be delayed to start the 2017-18 season, according to A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN New England.

    When healthy, Thomas has proved to be one of the NBA's most dynamic offensive players.

    He was named an All-Star in each of the past two seasons and is coming off a career year in which he averaged 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game for Boston, which earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

    Thomas is set to enter a contract year, which could provide extra motivation for him to produce alongside LeBron James and Co.

