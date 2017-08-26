EPL Results Week 3: Saturday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table

EPL Results Week 3: Saturday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and TableAugust 26, 2017
Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini were on target for Manchester United as they beat Leicester City 2-0 at Old Trafford, but it was an off-day for Romelu Lukaku, who saw his penalty saved by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were on target for Manchester City as they came from behind to win at Bournemouth on Saturday, although it was a miserable end for Sterling as he saw red after his celebrations.
Elsewhere, Joselu scored a debut goal as Newcastle United picked up their first three points of the season with Ciaran Clark also on target and Aleksandar Mitrovic completing the scoring.
Here's a look at Saturday’s full results:
Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester City
Crystal Palace 0-2 Swansea City
Huddersfield 0-0 Southampton
Newcastle United 3-0 West Ham United
Watford 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United 2-0 Leicester City
For a look at the full standings and the top scorer's race, visit WhoScored.com.
Recap
Manchester United returned to the top of the table after continuing their perfect start to the season with their third victory in a row.
Lukaku remains the Premier League's top scorer with three goals, but he missed the chance to add to his tally after Danny Simpson was penalised for handball.
However, he could not beat Schmeichel, who dived to his right to claim the ball and also earned a record in the process, per Opta:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
1 - Kasper Schmeichel (1) has now saved more Premier League penalties at Old Trafford than Peter Schmeichel (0). Eclipsed. https://t.co/ILSOPPPQBi2017-8-26 17:48:22
Yet Schmeichel, could not preserve his clean sheet with Rashford and Fellaini ensuring all three points and top of the table for the Red Devils.
Two points behind United are Manchester City, who may have taken all three points but the highlight of their game at Bournemouth was quite possibly Charlie Daniels' opener.
The defender lashed his shot into the top corner, via the crossbar, from fully 20 yards, and impressed the AFP's Tom Williams:
Tom Williams @tomwfootball
That is an absolute beauty by Charlie Daniels.2017-8-26 11:43:33
Over at Selhurst Park, there was more misery for Palace manager Frank De Boer, who saw his side lose their third game in a row, with Tammy Abraham opening his account for his new club, before Jordan Ayew added a second.
Rather surprisingly Swansea's opener came from their first shot on target in open play in the Premier League this season, as noted by Opta:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
1 - Tammy Abraham's goal was Swansea City's first shot on target in the Premier League in 2017/18 (223 mins without one). Wait. https://t.co/O2am5KAKKk2017-8-26 14:49:08
Like Swansea, Newcastle picked up their first win of the Premier League season, beating West Ham United 3-0, with Clark, in particular, having reason to celebrate:
Premier League @premierleague
📸 Ciaran Clark celebrates his first #PL goal since April 2016 #NEWWHU https://t.co/knu4NBoxtZ2017-8-26 15:43:21
Goals were in short supply in the Premier League's two other Saturday fixtures, with Huddersfield and Southampton playing out a goalless draw and Watford holding Brighton & Hove Albion in another stalemate.