EPL Results Week 3: Saturday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini were on target for Manchester United as they beat Leicester City 2-0 at Old Trafford, but it was an off-day for Romelu Lukaku, who saw his penalty saved by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were on target for Manchester City as they came from behind to win at Bournemouth on Saturday, although it was a miserable end for Sterling as he saw red after his celebrations.

Elsewhere, Joselu scored a debut goal as Newcastle United picked up their first three points of the season with Ciaran Clark also on target and Aleksandar Mitrovic completing the scoring.

Here's a look at Saturday’s full results:

Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester City

Crystal Palace 0-2 Swansea City

Huddersfield 0-0 Southampton

Newcastle United 3-0 West Ham United

Watford 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United 2-0 Leicester City

For a look at the full standings and the top scorer's race, visit WhoScored.com.

Recap

Manchester United returned to the top of the table after continuing their perfect start to the season with their third victory in a row.

Lukaku remains the Premier League's top scorer with three goals, but he missed the chance to add to his tally after Danny Simpson was penalised for handball.

However, he could not beat Schmeichel, who dived to his right to claim the ball and also earned a record in the process, per Opta:

Yet Schmeichel, could not preserve his clean sheet with Rashford and Fellaini ensuring all three points and top of the table for the Red Devils.

Two points behind United are Manchester City, who may have taken all three points but the highlight of their game at Bournemouth was quite possibly Charlie Daniels' opener.

The defender lashed his shot into the top corner, via the crossbar, from fully 20 yards, and impressed the AFP's Tom Williams:

Over at Selhurst Park, there was more misery for Palace manager Frank De Boer, who saw his side lose their third game in a row, with Tammy Abraham opening his account for his new club, before Jordan Ayew added a second.

Rather surprisingly Swansea's opener came from their first shot on target in open play in the Premier League this season, as noted by Opta:

Like Swansea, Newcastle picked up their first win of the Premier League season, beating West Ham United 3-0, with Clark, in particular, having reason to celebrate:

Goals were in short supply in the Premier League's two other Saturday fixtures, with Huddersfield and Southampton playing out a goalless draw and Watford holding Brighton & Hove Albion in another stalemate.