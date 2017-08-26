Buster Douglas: A Conor McGregor Win Would Be Bigger Than His over Mike Tyson

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

Buster Douglas pulled off arguably the biggest upset in boxing history when he beat Mike Tyson in 1990, but Douglas believes a Conor McGregor win over Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Saturday would eclipse his accomplishment.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Douglas said he believes the odds are stacked against McGregor more so than they were against him 27 years ago: "I think his odds are a lot more tougher than mine. ... Conor is no boxer...he has no boxing skills."

Despite Douglas' comments, the reality is he was a far bigger underdog from a betting perspective.

Douglas checked in at 42-1 in 1990, while OddsShark lists McGregor at 77-20 (or nearly 4-1) in part due to the number of bets placed on him.

Tyson was a perfect 37-0 when he faced Douglas, with nearly all of those victories coming by way of knockout. But Douglas shocked him with a 10th-round knockout to change the course of boxing history.

While Douglas doesn't give McGregor much of a chance, he believes an upset is possible if McGregor can catch Mayweather with a "Hail Mary punch."

Mayweather is a perfect 49-0, while McGregor is preparing for the first professional boxing fight of his career.

Still, McGregor's confidence and his excellence in the UFC Octagon has created belief among the betting public.