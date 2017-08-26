Giancarlo Stanton on Pace for 63 Home Runs After Hitting 2 vs. Padres

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton continued his torrid home run streak Friday night, hitting two more against the San Diego Padres, and is now on pace for 63 home runs this season.

Stanton now has hit an MLB-leading 49 homers, but he said following the 8-6 win over San Diego that it isn't on his mind, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com): "I'm not worried about homers. I just want to hit the ball hard and be in a position to strike when they give me a pitch, because it's going to get less and less, and I've got to be ready for that."

On Friday, Stanton hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning off Padres starter Travis Wood, and then he got Wood again in the third with a solo shot.

Stanton has hit a remarkable 23 home runs since the All-Star break, including 16 in the month of August.

The single-season home run record is 73, which was set by San Francisco Giants left fielder Barry Bonds in 2001.

Because of the performance-enhancing drugs controversy surrounding Bonds, as well as Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa (who own the second- through sixth-highest single-season home run totals), however, some still consider Roger Maris' 61 home runs in 1961 to be the record.

Count Stanton among them based on his comments to Dave Hyde of the South Florida Sun Sentinel: "The record is the record. But, personally, I do [think 61 is the record]."

While Stanton won't ascend to the top of the list if he surpasses Maris' mark, it remains a meaningful chase since no player has hit 60 or more home runs in 16 years.

Stanton will likely have to deal with teams pitching around him down the stretch, but with quality hitters such as Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna behind him in the Marlins lineup, he should have his fair share of home run opportunities.