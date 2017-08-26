Real Madrid's Twitter Hacked, Announces Fake Lionel Messi Transfer

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid were left embarrassed when the club's official Twitter account was hacked on Saturday, leading to a bizarre announcement that Los Blancos had signed Lionel Messi from bitter rivals Barcelona, per Goal's Sacha Pisani.

