    Real Madrid's Twitter Hacked, Announces Fake Lionel Messi Transfer

    James DudkoFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2017

    MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 16 - Lionel Andres Messi of FC Barcelona fights for the ball with Karim Benzema of Real Madrid during their Supercopa de Espana Final 2nd Leg match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on 16 August 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Power Sport Images/Getty Images)
    Power Sport Images/Getty Images

    Real Madrid were left embarrassed when the club's official Twitter account was hacked on Saturday, leading to a bizarre announcement that Los Blancos had signed Lionel Messi from bitter rivals Barcelona, per Goal's Sacha Pisani

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

