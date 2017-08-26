Mayweather vs. McGregor: Fight Time, PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions

John Locher/Associated Press

Tonight, history will be made inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as Floyd Mayweather Jr. will take on Conor McGregor in the biggest fight in combat sports history.

This fight could go one of two ways: One—Mayweather does what's expected by many boxing fans and pundits and puts the beatdown on McGregor; two—McGregor knocks out Mayweather.

Both fighters have already said that this fight won't go to a decision, now only time can tell if that's true or not. Here's the full schedule of fights Saturday evening including the latest odds courtesy of OddsShark.

Saturday's slate of fights

PPV Card (9 p.m. ET)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. (-450, bet $450 to win $100) vs. Conor McGregor (+325, bet $100 to win $325), super welterweight

Undercard (7 p.m. ET on Fox)

Yordenis Ugas (-190) vs. Thomas Dulorme (+155), welterweight

Kevin Newman vs. Antonio Hernandez, super middleweight

Savannah Marshall vs. Sydney LeBlanc, super middleweight

Prediction

John Locher/Associated Press

This may go against logical thinking, but so does the fact that this fight is happening in the first place. But while Mayweather is one of the best greatest boxers of all time, he's going up against one of the most dangerous strikers in the world.

Mayweather is 40 years old, hasn't fought in two years and doesn't understand what he's in for Sunday night against McGregor. McGregor will come at Mayweather like no fighter has been able to do, coming forward in different stances and fighting styles.

Of course, this is a boxing match, so McGregor won't be throwing any elbows or kicks, but that won't stop him from coming forward in and showing different looks in terms of footwork and shot placement.

I don't believe that Mayweather is underestimating McGregor in this fight, I just don't think he understands the fight game as well as McGregor does because he only trains in one discipline. McGregor has a much higher fight IQ than Mayweather. Fight, not boxing. This won't be a typical boxing match like you've ever seen before, it will be a brawl.

John Locher/Associated Press

McGregor is going to come out of the gates and unleash vicious shots to Mayweather's body and face in attempts to break Mayweather's guard to unload that powerful left hand of his flush on Mayweather's chin.

John Kavanagh, McGregor's head coach, told Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour this past Monday that he expects Mayweather to be knocked out in the sixth round, depending on how aggressive Mayweather fights. I'm more inclined to go along with Kavanagh's prediction over McGregor's, as knocking out arguably the best defensive boxer in the history of the sport inside of one round is preposterous, more so than the thought of McGregor even winning the bout.

I think somewhere in the fifth round, McGregor will find his opening as Mayweather attempts to create space with a straight right. The straight right will find its home on McGregor's nose, but by then, McGregor will have already landed his counter right hook flush on the right side of Mayweather's unprotected face, sending him to the canvas.

I don't expect Mayweather to get back up to his feet as the referee counts to 10, based on getting tagged and the pure shock of being knocked down in the first place. The fight will be over, and Mayweather will finish his record 49-1 while McGregor gets his hand raised.