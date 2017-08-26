WWE No Mercy 2017: 5 Matches to Ensure Epic PPV

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The first Raw pay-per-view after SummerSlam will be No Mercy on September 24. We already know Brock Lesnar will defend the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman, but the rest of the card is still open.

The red brand has several stories that will likely lead to matches at the event, but WWE can take a different direction at any time, especially if an injury throws a wrench into its plans.

Big Cass suffered an ACL tear on Monday, requiring surgery and putting him on the shelf for the next several months. This may be why Enzo Amore was moved to 205 Live the following night.

Bayley's recent injury forced WWE to change its lineup for SummerSlam and have Sasha Banks challenge Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship.

Management typically likes every match on a PPV card to have a story behind it, even if is only a week or two old, but that doesn't always lead to a good show.

This article will look at five matches WWE could book for No Mercy to ensure a great PPV.