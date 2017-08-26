WWE No Mercy 2017: 5 Matches to Ensure Epic PPV

WWE No Mercy 2017: 5 Matches to Ensure Epic PPVAugust 26, 2017
The first Raw pay-per-view after SummerSlam will be No Mercy on September 24. We already know Brock Lesnar will defend the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman, but the rest of the card is still open.
The red brand has several stories that will likely lead to matches at the event, but WWE can take a different direction at any time, especially if an injury throws a wrench into its plans.
Big Cass suffered an ACL tear on Monday, requiring surgery and putting him on the shelf for the next several months. This may be why Enzo Amore was moved to 205 Live the following night.
Bayley's recent injury forced WWE to change its lineup for SummerSlam and have Sasha Banks challenge Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship.
Management typically likes every match on a PPV card to have a story behind it, even if is only a week or two old, but that doesn't always lead to a good show.
This article will look at five matches WWE could book for No Mercy to ensure a great PPV.
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax
Bliss will likely get her rematch for the Women's Championship at No Mercy, but it shouldn't be a simple one-on-one matchup.
Nia Jax has been steadily gaining momentum in recent months, and it would be foolish for WWE to keep her out of another women's title bout.
Her size and power make her a threat to anyone in the company, and adding her to the mix would help add some variety to the match.
Banks and Bliss have decent chemistry together, and Jax has proved she has the ability to work with both women. Even if the company wants to keep the belt on The Boss for the time being, adding Jax to the match would make the outcome less predictable.
John Cena vs. Roman Reigns
WWE teased a showdown between John Cena and Roman Reigns on Raw, but the two ended up joining forces for a tag team match later in the evening.
It's clear WWE chairman Vince McMahon has chosen The Big Dog to be the Cena's successor as the face of the company, so naturally the two will have to fight at some point.
Putting two of the most polarizing figures in WWE history in the ring together would create an interesting atmosphere in the arena that night.
Regardless of how you feel about Cena and Reigns, it's hard to deny how talented they are. Most of their PPV matches lead crowds to chant "This is awesome," and it's not just because their opponents are doing all the work.
Reigns and Cena have been in the ring as partners and opponents before, but they have yet to engage in a singles feud. Their star power would help give the B-level event a boost.
The Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose
Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose made a lot of fans happy when they reunited to win the Tag Team Championships from Cesaro and Sheamus at SummerSlam.
The next night on Raw, the new champions continued to build momentum with a victory over The Hardy Boyz, but the former champs were nowhere to be seen.
Putting all three of these teams in one match would make for an exciting encounter, especially if WWE added a special stipulation.
Even something as simple as Texas Tornado rules would be fun, but putting them in a tables or ladder match would get a lot of attention for the show.
Neville vs. Enzo Amore vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Gran Metalik
Amore appeared on the most recent edition of 205 Live and confronted Neville moments after he regained the Cruiserweight Championship from Akira Tozawa.
The Certified G's popularity could help the struggling brand attract new viewers on the WWE Network, but a singles match between the two wouldn't be anything special.
Unlike most of the cruiserweights, Amore is not a great high-flyer or a skilled technician. He is a decent hand in the ring, but his biggest asset is his ability to cut a promo.
This is why management would be wise to make this a Fatal 4-Way involving two other Superstars who haven't been given the kind of exposure they deserve.
Gran Metalik is one of the best luchadors in WWE, and Cedric Alexander's versatility is on par with the best in the world. Adding them to a title bout with Neville and Amore would make things a lot more interesting.
The Miz vs. Finn Balor
The Miz was the only champion who didn't get to defend his title at SummerSlam, and he showed his frustration during a scathing promo following the event.
The A-Lister is one of the most engaging Superstars on the roster, especially when he has a reason to be upset about his booking. Every time he rants about his place on the roster, The Miz makes us care again.
The Intercontinental Championship should be a title every Superstar wants to hold because of its legacy, but the creative team barely puts any effort into making it look as prestigious as The Miz does whenever he talks about what it means to him.
Finn Balor obviously isn't going to be back in the hunt for the Universal Championship anytime soon, but he should still want a belt around his waist.
His feud with Bray Wyatt didn't do as well as hoped, but putting him with someone as charismatic as The Miz would help him tremendously.