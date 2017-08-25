Isaiah Thomas' Hip Injury Reportedly Could Void Kyrie Irving Trade to Celtics

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

The blockbuster trade between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics may be on hold.

According to a report from ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavaliers are "still evaluating" Thomas' injured hip following Friday's physical and and are "weighing options" with regard to the completion of the deal that would send Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics.

Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported the two sides are likely to renegotiate before the deal was rescinded.

"It's a very sensitive situation," one source told Wojnarowski.

Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon added that Thomas' agent declined to comment on the situation.

Andre Iguodala chimed in on the possibility of a voided deal:

Thomas initially injured his hip March 15 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he aggravated it in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Washington Wizards.

Thomas then played through the pain for two games in the Eastern Conference Finals before he was ruled out for the remainder of the postseason with a right femoral-acetabular impingement with labral tear.

The Celtics and Thomas jointly agreed to let the injury heal without surgery, but questions lingered about the point guard's health after he was shipped to the Cavaliers along with Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick.

On Tuesday, ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman reported the Celtics still had "significant concern" about Thomas' hip.

That concern translated to Cleveland on Friday, which means the Cavaliers will now have to assess the trade since it could be called off entirely if Thomas isn't cleared by Cleveland's doctors.

In the event the trade is voided, the Cavaliers will have to pivot to Plan B, which would likely be finding a new trade partner for Irving.