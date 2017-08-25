    Floyd Mayweather to Make $100M, Conor McGregor $30M in Disclosed Purse Money

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2017

    Floyd Mayweather Jr., center left, and Conor McGregor face off during a weigh-in Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in a boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. will reportedly rake in $100 million guaranteed as part of the purse agreement for Saturday's superfight with Conor McGregor, while Notorious will make $30 million, according to a a document MMA Fighting obtained from the Nevada Athletic Commission.   

    Both fighters are scheduled to make far more than those initial amounts, though, since pay-per-view money and gate revenue hasn't been factored in yet. 

    All numbers beyond the purse document to this point have been estimates, but the totals that have been thrown around have been massive. 

    On Aug. 2, TMZ shared a clip from from Showtime's All Access: Mayweather v. McGregor in which the 49-0 boxer stated he thought he could make north of $300 million total. 

    That number would trump the unconfirmed one Mayweather reportedly raked in for his May 2015 bout with Manny Pacquiao. At the time, ESPN.com's Dan Rafael and Darren Rovell reported Mayweather would make roughly $220 million as part of a 60-40 purse split. 

    As for McGregor, Notorious posted on Instagram (warning: NSFW language) that he thought he could rake in $100 million if the fight was made official. 

    But even if his final tally doesn't hit the nine-figure mark, the $30 million payday alone is a major step up from his biggest UFC purse. 

    According to MMA Fighting, McGregor's biggest payday in the mixed martial arts promotion was $3 million for his UFC 202 rematch against Nate Diaz. 

