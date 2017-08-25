Mayweather vs. McGregor Odds: Final Betting Lines Roundup, Props Update

John Locher/Associated Press

With UFC champion Conor McGregor set to step into the ring for the first time as a pro boxer against one of the greatest pugilists of all time in Floyd Mayweather, the latter is finally starting to see money come back on him as a heavy favorite.

According to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark on Friday night, Mayweather was as high as -700 (bet $700 to win $100) in Las Vegas, with the top underdog payback on McGregor returning +500 (bet $100 to win $500).

Friday's weigh-ins at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada—also the site of Saturday's megafight—saw McGregor come in at 153 pounds, with the undefeated former world welterweight champ Mayweather (49-0) much lighter than the 154-pound limit at 149.5. McGregor is expected to be closer to 170 when he makes his super-welterweight boxing debut, per the Showtime feed.

The lowest price on Mayweather is -450, although that may not last much longer heading into Saturday if the late money continues to back him. Regardless, the public will have hundreds of other ways to wager on what will be the most heavily bet-on fight in sports history with the addition of props.

This matchup is expected to fall short of Super Bowl numbers in terms of betting handle, but the interest already has topped the previous record for a boxing match set by Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao on May 2, 2015. Mayweather won that bout over Pacquiao via 12-round unanimous decision.

Printable Mayweather vs. McGregor Props Party Game

Many of the top props available involve knockdowns and knockouts by both sides. For the record, Mayweather has not scored a knockout victory in nearly six years (September 17, 2011). Meanwhile, McGregor has seen just two of his 24 MMA fights go three rounds or more, with him totaling 18 knockouts among his 21 career wins.

That said, Mayweather winning by KO, TKO or DQ remains the -140 favorite as far as method of victory goes for either fighter. McGregor winning via KO, TKO or DQ is worth +333, with a Mayweather victory by decision or technical decision slightly more likely at +250. McGregor has guaranteed a knockout within four rounds, and that pays +500.

However, Mayweather also said on Friday that he would finish McGregor within the distance, and under 9.5 rounds is still a solid favorite at -175 for totals bettors.