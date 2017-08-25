Spencer Ware Injures Knee as Chiefs Suffer Preseason Loss to Seahawks

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks improved to 3-0 in the preseason with a 26-13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night at CenturyLink Field.

The result aside, Friday was a disappointing evening for the Chiefs.

Although running back Spencer Ware looked sharp early with five total touches for 24 yards, he was carted off the field in the first quarter with a right knee injury, as the NFL on CBS documented:

Kansas City immediately ruled Ware out, which shifted the focus to rookie Kareem Hunt―who has impressed to this point in the preseason thanks to his blinding burst through the hole and shiftiness in the open field.

However, Friday wasn't the Toldeo product's most electric performance.

A week after he piled up 63 yards on 11 total touches, Hunt recorded nine carries for 39 yards before Kansas City's coaching staff pulled him from the proceedings.

Seahawks seventh-round pick Chris Carson also impressed as he made another emphatic bid for a big backfield role.

Working regularly with the first team alongside Eddie Lacy (four carries, 21 yards), Carson rushed eight times for 46 yards and caught two passes for 44 yards, including a 37-yard gain down the left sideline in the first quarter.

Rotoworld's Evan Silva and Bleacher Report's Doug Farrar both noted Carson could be on the verge of a breakout:

Under center, Russell Wilson was his usual, efficient self in the preseason dress rehearsal as he finished 13 of 19 for 200 yards and a touchdown.

The highlight of his day came late in the first quarter, when he rolled to his left and lofted a pass deep down the left sideline for Jermaine Kearse, as the NFL showed on Twitter:

Alex Smith wasn't nearly as electric, as he completed just seven of 17 passes for 44 yards against Seattle's swarming secondary.



Kansas City, though, was able to keep pace a bit and enter halftime down 16-10 thanks to a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown from De'Anthony Thomas in the second quarter:

Once Smith's night was done, No. 10 overall pick Patrick Mahomes took control of the Chiefs offense.

In slightly less than two quarters of work, the Texas Tech product went 8-of-15 for 70 yards.

Mahomes should receive an extended opportunity to impress in Week 4 of the preseason as head coach Andy Reid rests most of his starters against the Tennessee Titans.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, will close out their exhibition slate when they clash with the Oakland Raiders in the Bay Area.