Dana White Rips Oscar De La Hoya for 'F--k You' Tweet at Mayweather-McGregor

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After Oscar De La Hoya had some choice words for Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on Twitter prior to Friday's weigh-in, UFC president Dana White shared his own message for the former boxing champion.

White took a screencap of De La Hoya's tweet before offering his thoughts on the situation (Warning: Contains NSFW language):

De La Hoya has not been shy about voicing his displeasure about the fight between a professional boxer and mixed martial artist.

The CEO of Golden Boy Promotions posted a Facebook message in May, before Mayweather and McGregor even finalized a deal to fight, calling it a "circus" and saying boxing might "not ever recover" if "the best boxer of a generation dismantles someone who has never boxed competitively at any level."



During an appearance on Fox News' Fox & Friends Friday morning, De La Hoya said McGregor won't be able to land a single punch against Mayweather.



White's tweet makes reference to De La Hoya's substance-abuse problems that caused him to check into a rehab facility multiple times, including the week that Mayweather fought Golden Boy fighter Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in 2013.