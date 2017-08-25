    Dana White Rips Oscar De La Hoya for 'F--k You' Tweet at Mayweather-McGregor

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2017

    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 25: UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor (R) screams after the face off with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during their official weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on August 25, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two will meet in a super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on August 26. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    After Oscar De La Hoya had some choice words for Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on Twitter prior to Friday's weigh-in, UFC president Dana White shared his own message for the former boxing champion.

    White took a screencap of De La Hoya's tweet before offering his thoughts on the situation (Warning: Contains NSFW language):

    De La Hoya has not been shy about voicing his displeasure about the fight between a professional boxer and mixed martial artist. 

    The CEO of Golden Boy Promotions posted a Facebook message in May, before Mayweather and McGregor even finalized a deal to fight, calling it a "circus" and saying boxing might "not ever recover" if "the best boxer of a generation dismantles someone who has never boxed competitively at any level."

    During an appearance on Fox News' Fox & Friends Friday morning, De La Hoya said McGregor won't be able to land a single punch against Mayweather. 

    White's tweet makes reference to De La Hoya's substance-abuse problems that caused him to check into a rehab facility multiple times, including the week that Mayweather fought Golden Boy fighter Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in 2013

     

