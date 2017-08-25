Dana White Rips Oscar De La Hoya for 'F--k You' Tweet at Mayweather-McGregor

Dana White Rips Oscar De La Hoya for 'F--k You' Tweet at Mayweather-McGregorAugust 25, 2017
After Oscar De La Hoya had some choice words for Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on Twitter prior to Friday's weigh-in, UFC president Dana White shared his own message for the former boxing champion.
White took a screencap of De La Hoya's tweet before offering his thoughts on the situation (Warning: Contains NSFW language):
Dana White @danawhite
WTF?!? Is this guy snorting coke and drinking booze again??!? #OscarDeLaArum https://t.co/awn2bgnWNV2017-8-25 23:35:44
De La Hoya has not been shy about voicing his displeasure about the fight between a professional boxer and mixed martial artist.
The CEO of Golden Boy Promotions posted a Facebook message in May, before Mayweather and McGregor even finalized a deal to fight, calling it a "circus" and saying boxing might "not ever recover" if "the best boxer of a generation dismantles someone who has never boxed competitively at any level."
During an appearance on Fox News' Fox & Friends Friday morning, De La Hoya said McGregor won't be able to land a single punch against Mayweather.
White's tweet makes reference to De La Hoya's substance-abuse problems that caused him to check into a rehab facility multiple times, including the week that Mayweather fought Golden Boy fighter Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in 2013.