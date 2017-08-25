Johnny Manziel's Fiancee Bre Tiesi 'Corona Girl' at Mayweather-McGregor Weigh-in

Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Johnny Manziel's fiancee Bre Tiesi reportedly worked Friday's weigh-in for Saturday's superfight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor as a Corona Girl, according to TMZ Sports.

Manziel and Tiesi got engaged in March after they started dating in late 2016.

"When you find a girl as amazing as I did that saved me from where I was in my life, you absolutely put a ring on it," Manziel told TMZ at the time.

Manziel, 24, has been an unsigned free agent since he was cut by the Cleveland Browns in March 2016.