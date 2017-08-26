The Rock's Best, Worst and Most Outrageous Moments in WWE Career

0 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

In the pantheon of WWE, few Superstars have transcended the industry the way The Rock has.

A crossover star who found even more success in Hollywood than he did in the squared circles of Vince McMahon's traveling circus, The Great One has established himself one of the greatest entertainers of his generation.

His WWE career, though, laid the foundation for everything he has been able to accomplish in the film industry. It has also been home to countless unforgettable moments.

To try to list every one of his greatest would be an unachievable goal. There are too many. To put together a list of the great moments that helped shape his legacy, though, is much simpler.

Then there are the worst moments of his WWE career—much fewer in number but equally as necessary to document in order to tell his story.

One cannot forget about the outrageous, especially those involving frenemy Mick "Mankind" Foley.

An iconic career that opened up a world of possibility beyond the squared circle and presented WWE with its greatest crossover success, The Rock's journey to the top of the wrestling industry and the countless moments of excitement and electricity it spawned are fitting of an all-time great.