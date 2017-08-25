NFL Preseason Week 3 Roundup: Edelman, Ware Injuries Cast Pall on Friday Action

0 of 6

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

It's dress rehearsal time!

It's the all-important third week of the preseason, where NFL teams give their starters their longest look before the games start to count.

So far this week, we've seen a shootout in Philadelphia where both Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles and Jay Cutler of the Miami Dolphins looked good at quarterback and a game in Jacksonville in which neither Chad Henne nor Blake Bortles of the Jaguars really did.

It's the NFL's most depressing quarterback controversy.

Friday's slate featured a pair of games. In Detroit Tom Brady and the Patriots put on an offensive clinic against the Lions, while the Kansas City Chiefs struggled to get anything going on offense in Seattle.

However, the story of Friday for the Patriots and Chiefs was potentially major injuries, and it's there where we'll start our look at the biggest takeaways from the evening's action.