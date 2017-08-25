NFL Preseason Week 3 Roundup: Edelman, Ware Injuries Cast Pall on Friday Action

NFL Preseason Week 3 Roundup: Edelman, Ware Injuries Cast Pall on Friday ActionAugust 25, 2017
It's dress rehearsal time!
It's the all-important third week of the preseason, where NFL teams give their starters their longest look before the games start to count.
So far this week, we've seen a shootout in Philadelphia where both Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles and Jay Cutler of the Miami Dolphins looked good at quarterback and a game in Jacksonville in which neither Chad Henne nor Blake Bortles of the Jaguars really did.
It's the NFL's most depressing quarterback controversy.
Friday's slate featured a pair of games. In Detroit Tom Brady and the Patriots put on an offensive clinic against the Lions, while the Kansas City Chiefs struggled to get anything going on offense in Seattle.
However, the story of Friday for the Patriots and Chiefs was potentially major injuries, and it's there where we'll start our look at the biggest takeaways from the evening's action.
Julian Edelman Carted to Locker Room After Injuring Knee
The Patriots annihilated the Detroit Lions in the first half Friday night before hanging on for a 30-28 win, but the victory that didn't count may have come at a high price.
After making three catches for 52 yards on New England's first touchdown drive, wide receiver Julian Edelman hobbled off the field with what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury.
The news went from bad to worse when the 31-year-old Edelman, who made 98 catches for 1,106 yards in 2016, was carted to the locker room.
The Patriots, as they always are, were completely forthcoming with absolutely no information whatsoever on the injury, but ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that the team has scheduled an MRI for Saturday and fears Edelman tore his ACL.
That the Patriots' offense didn't appear to miss a beat with Edelman out speaks to the ridiculous amount of depth New England has at wide receiver. And the team has a player waiting in the wings in Danny Amendola who has a very similar skill set to Edelman.
But Amendola isn't Edelman, who was Tom Brady's favorite target on their march to another championship last year. According to NFL Research, since Week 10 of last year no player in the NFL has averaged more receiving yards per game than Edelman.
Not Antonio Brown. Not Julio Jones. Julian Edelman.
Losing him for a significant amount of time might not be a catastrophe for the defending Super Bowl champions, but it's a blow nonetheless.
Spencer Ware Leaves on Cart vs. Seahawks
Unfortunately, Julian Edelman wasn't the only offensive star for a Super Bowl contender who left Friday's action on a cart after what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury.
In the first quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, tailback Spencer Ware went down in obvious pain after planting awkwardly on the grass at CenturyLink Field.
Just like Edelman, a dejected Ware was carted off the field. The severity of his injury isn't yet known, but given how it looked and how Ware acted it's not a stretch to imagine that Ware will be sidelined for a significant amount of time.
If that's the case, it's a massive hit for a Chiefs offense built around running the football. Ware led the Chiefs in rushing last year, and while Kansas City has a promising young rookie runner on the roster in Kareem Hunt, Hunt's next NFL carry that counts will his first NFL carry that counts.
The youngster did at least have a relatively solid game against a stout Seattle defense, picking up 39 yards on nine carries.
It's the absolute last thing that any NFL team wants to have happen in the exhibition season, and with a pair of offensive stars going down with potentially serious injuries Friday the debate about the benefits vs. the risks of a month-long preseason is sure to be re-ignited.
The New England Offense Looked Like a Buzzsaw
Thanksgiving came early at Ford Field Friday night.
Because the Detroit Lions defense was carved up like a turkey.
At the end of the first quarter of Friday's throttling, it was 24-0 New England. Tom Brady was brutally efficient, completing 10 of his 11 pass attempts for 157 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
In a quarter.
Both of those scoring passes went to wideout Chris Hogan, who had four grabs for 70 yards in the first 15 minutes. If Edelman is indeed sidelined for a substantial amount of time, Hogan could be primed for a monster year.
Take note, fantasy football drafters.
Brady was already going early in fantasy drafts, but if anything his asking price may go up. The Golden Boy did throw an interception, but he finished the night 12 of 15 for 174 yards and two scores, completing passes to six different receivers.
The Pats found success on the ground too, gashing the Lions for 89 yards in the first half. The rushing attack was keyed by Mike Gillislee, who picked up 38 yards on eight carries and scored a touchdown in his first game action for New England.
It was a surgically precise beatdown. A symphony of offensive assault.
If there was any doubt as to who the Super Bowl favorites are in the AFC, there isn't anymore.
There wasn't. But if there was, there isn't.
Now I'm confused. Moving on.
The Lions Looked More Pretenders Than Contenders
The Detroit Lions were a surprise playoff team last year, thanks in large part to a number of fourth-quarter comebacks led by quarterback Matt Stafford.
If they play in the regular season like they did Friday against the Patriots, there won't be any coming back from it.
The Lions were thoroughly outclassed Friday. The defense allowed over 250 first half yards and had no answer for a New England team that moved the ball at will both in the air and on the ground.
Injury was added to insult in that regard as well. As ESPN's Michael Rothstein reported linebacker Tahir Whitehead, who led the Lions with 132 tackles last year, missed the second half of the game with a knee injury of unknown severity.
Bad night for knees.
The first-team offense fared a bit better. Stafford was 15 of 22 for 190 yards and a pair of touchdowns, although he also threw a costly interception. Tailback Ameer Abdullah, who missed most of the 2016 season with an injured foot, piled up 99 total yards. And wideout Marvin Jones hauled in four catches for 62 yards and a score.
The disclaimer is that most of that damage was done in the third quarter once the Patriots starting resting defensive starters. The first half was all Pats, and if this game was a litmus test against the NFL's best the team got a D+.
And that's if you grade on a curve.
Alex Smith Was Awful Against the Seahawks
From the moment the Kansas City Chiefs selected Patrick Mahomes 10th overall in April's NFL draft, the writing was on the wall.
Alex Smith's days with the team are numbered.
And if Smith's performance against the Seahawks is any indication, that number might not be especially big.
Smith didn't get any help from ham-handed receivers or an offensive line that looked like they were practicing to be bullfighters, but the 33-year-old had a dismal outing, completing just seven of 17 passes for 44 yards.
That's a whopping 2.6 yards per attempt, folks.
Let's put it this way. When Patrick Mahomes relieved Smith in the third quarter, his first completion was for 12 yards.
It was the Chiefs longest offensive play to that point.
Prior to the game, Smith told ESPN's Adam Teicher that it was important the Chiefs executed on offense Friday night.
“I think as a unit you want to go out and have success," Smith said. "Rarely does [preseason success carry over to the regular season], but if you’re not doing the fundamentals correctly in preseason -- blocking, tackling, running, catching, throwing -- I think you have problems there. You want to go out there and be able to do those things well."
They didn't come close to accomplishing that goal.
You Cannot Stop Chris Carson...
You can only hope to contain him.
The rookie seventh-rounder for the Seahawks has become the talk of training camp for the team and a darling of fantasy football drafters as he inserted himself into the battle to start at running back for Seattle in 2017.
With Thomas Rawls and third-down back C.J. Prosisie sitting out Friday's matchup with the Chiefs, Carson saw his most work of the preseason.
He made the most of it.
Carson had the most success on the ground of any of Seattle's backs Friday, averaging almost six yards a pop and picking up over twice as many rushing yards as Eddie Lacy. The 6'0", 218-pound Oklahoma State product also added 44 more yards on a pair of catches, including a 37-yard rumble.
Prior to the game, running backs coach Chad Morton lauded Carson's work ethic while speaking with John McGrath of the Tacoma News-Tribune.
“You want these guys to do anything they can to make the team,” said Morton. “In our meeting room, we always talk about stepping on the field and doing everything to the best of your ability. Take it seriously and go all out, whether it’s special teams or getting water for somebody else. Just be ready for whatever you’re asked to do.”
At this point it no longer appears to be a matter of whether Carson will make the team.
It's a matter of how far up the depth chart he'll be when he does.