Oscar De La Hoya Tweets 'F--k You' to Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor

Brad Barket/Getty Images

Count Oscar De La Hoya among those who are not excited for Saturday's fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

On Friday, De La Hoya tweeted (note: language NSFW) "F--k you" at the pair and asserted they are "disrespecting the sport of boxing."

The head of Golden Boy Promotions concluded his message by promoting the Sept. 16 bout between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

Speaking to TMZ Sports on Thursday, De La Hoya—who lost to Mayweather via split decision in 2007—asserted he thought McGregor had no chance to upset Money.

"There's a better chance that I come out of retirement and challenge Mike Tyson; it's not gonna happen," De La Hoya said. "I'm gonna go as far as saying that McGregor is not going to land one punch."

Needless to say, Vegas doesn't quite agree with De La Hoya's assessment.

Although McGregor is a +325 underdog (bet $100 to win $325), according to Odds Shark, that figure represents a significant departure from his opening odds of +950 last November.

The odds are certainly stacked against the UFC lightweight champion, but his reputation as one of combat sports' most powerful punchers could shake things up in a big way.