    Floyd Mayweather: 'I Love Justin Bieber' Despite Saying No Conor McGregor KO

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Singer/songwriter Justin Bieber (L) and professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. walk backstage during An Evening With Justin Bieber at Staples Center on November 13, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Universal Music)
    Jason Merritt/Getty Images

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. isn't holding any grudges against Justin Bieber after the pop star told TMZ he didn't think Money would knock out Conor McGregor when the two meet Saturday evening. 

    "I love Justin Bieber," Mayweather told Hollywood Unlocked on Friday. 

    Mayweather added he doesn't have beef with Bieber and that his only issues right now are with McGregor as they prepare to duke it out in a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 

    His complete remarks can be viewed below: 

    Those comments come in stark contrast to a TMZ report Aug. 21 that suggested Mayweather was furious with Bieber. 

    Citing sources, TMZ reported Bieber had been advised by members of Hillsong Church to reassess relationships with people who are "bad influences" and that the 23-year-old decided to "reset boundaries."

    Bieber subsequently unfollowed Mayweather on Instagram, at which point sources told TMZ lashed out and referred to him as a "traitor." 

    As far as Bieber's prediction is concerned, Vegas bookmakers don't see the same way. 

    According to Bovada (via Odds Shark), Mayweather is -135 (bet $135 to win $100) to secure a win by knockout Saturday evening. McGregor is +325 to secure that same result. 

    Related

      MMA logo
      MMA

      Conor Ignites Crowd as Both Fighters Make Weight

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      The Secret That Led Conor to Fame, Fortune and Floyd

      Jeremy Botter
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Everything You Need to Know for Floyd-Conor

      Steven Rondina
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      De la Hoya Tweets 'F--k You' to Floyd, Conor

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report