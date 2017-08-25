Floyd Mayweather: 'I Love Justin Bieber' Despite Saying No Conor McGregor KO

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. isn't holding any grudges against Justin Bieber after the pop star told TMZ he didn't think Money would knock out Conor McGregor when the two meet Saturday evening.

"I love Justin Bieber," Mayweather told Hollywood Unlocked on Friday.

Mayweather added he doesn't have beef with Bieber and that his only issues right now are with McGregor as they prepare to duke it out in a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Those comments come in stark contrast to a TMZ report Aug. 21 that suggested Mayweather was furious with Bieber.

Citing sources, TMZ reported Bieber had been advised by members of Hillsong Church to reassess relationships with people who are "bad influences" and that the 23-year-old decided to "reset boundaries."

Bieber subsequently unfollowed Mayweather on Instagram, at which point sources told TMZ lashed out and referred to him as a "traitor."

As far as Bieber's prediction is concerned, Vegas bookmakers don't see the same way.

According to Bovada (via Odds Shark), Mayweather is -135 (bet $135 to win $100) to secure a win by knockout Saturday evening. McGregor is +325 to secure that same result.