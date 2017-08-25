Markquese Bell, Alex Woods Suspended by Maryland for Violating Code of Conduct

G Fiume/Getty Images

Defensive backs Markquese Bell and Alex Woods have been suspended indefinitely by Maryland for violating the school's student-athlete code of conduct.

Maryland head coach D.J. Durkin announced the suspensions for Bell and Woods on Friday, per Don Markus of The Baltimore Sun.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

