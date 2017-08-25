    Markquese Bell, Alex Woods Suspended by Maryland for Violating Code of Conduct

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2017

    BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 29: Head coach DJ Durkin of the Maryland Terrapins watches the teams warm up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2016 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)
    G Fiume/Getty Images

    Defensive backs Markquese Bell and Alex Woods have been suspended indefinitely by Maryland for violating the school's student-athlete code of conduct.

    Maryland head coach D.J. Durkin announced the suspensions for Bell and Woods on Friday, per Don Markus of The Baltimore Sun

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

