Ahmad Brooks, Packers Reportedly Agree to Contract After 8 Years with 49ers

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brooks' deal with the Packers is for one year and can be worth up to $5 million.

Brooks was a surprise cut by the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 25. He was the longest-tenured defensive player on the roster after being claimed off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals in 2008.

The 33-year-old Brooks had been a reliable edge-rusher since, recording at least six sacks in every season since 2011. His contract was set to expire after this season, making him an expendable piece for the rebuilding 49ers.

As San Francisco continues to evaluate its young defensive talent, Eli Harold figured to take starts from Brooks on the edge.

There has been a decline in Brooks' overall performance the past three seasons. Daniel Cohen of Pro Football Focus noted Brooks has finished with grades under 60.0 from 2014 to '16, with his worst single-season grade prior to this stretch coming as a rookie with the Bengals in 2006 (71.5).

Despite that drop in total production, Brooks' ability to get after the quarterback on passing downs gives him value at this stage of his career.

The Packers were able to boost their defensive front seven the signing. He won't cost them a lot of money, and players who can get after the quarterback will always have value.

Even if Brooks is limited to being a role player, he will fit in nicely with what the Packers need to succeed on defense in 2017.

Adding Brooks is an out-of-character move for the Packers, who don't often dip their toe into free agency. But there is upside with the veteran outside linebacker for defensive coordinator Dom Capers to work with.

Green Bay's pass-rush finished tied for sixth in the NFL last season with 40 sacks, but the group is replacing Julius Peppers on the front seven.

Louie Benjamin of Pro Football Focus ranked the Packers' front seven 16th overall heading into this season, nothing they "lack a difference-maker at linebacker."

While Brooks won't bring the group into the NFL's elite, his ability to get after the quarterback in a 3-4 scheme is going to make the Packers more effective as they look to get over the final hurdle after losing to the Atlanta Falcons in last year's NFC Championship Game.