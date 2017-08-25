    Roberto Aguayo's Kicking Accuracy Issues Persist at Bears Practice

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2017

    Chicago Bears' kicker Roberto Aguayo (1) warms up prior to a preseason NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
    Ralph Freso/Associated Press

    A change of scenery doesn't seem to have helped kicker Roberto Aguayo.

    Speaking to reporters after Friday's practice, Chicago Bears head coach John Fox told reporters the 2016 second-round pick has continued to struggle with accuracy since he was claimed off waivers Aug. 13. 

    "I think our kicker had a little bit of a struggle today in some of his field goals, but it was something we knew about Roberto," Fox said, per ESPN.com's Jeff Dickerson. "He's got a very strong leg; he needs to work on his accuracy. That's why we're out here practicing."

    It's been a rough summer for Aguayo, who was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Aug. 12 after he missed an extra point and a field goal in Week 1 of the preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

    Those struggles came on the heels of a rookie season that saw the Florida State product convert just 71 percent of his field goals, including a 4-of-11 mark on all attempts beyond 40 yards. 

    Connor Barth, who converted 78.3 percent of his field-goal attempts last season, is 2-of-2 on field goals and 4-of-4 on extra points through two preseason games for Chicago. 

    The Bears will be back in action Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET against the Tennessee Titans. 

