La Liga Table 2017: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 2 Results

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Sociedad stormed to a 3-0 victory over Villarreal in La Liga on Friday, as they claimed their second win of the new campaign.

The visitors were always second-best in San Sebastian, with La Real turning on the style in a clinical first-half display.

Real Betis defeated Celta Vigo in a pulsating match in Andalusia and were forced to comeback to win 2-1 late in the day.

Here are the updated La Liga standings before the weekend action:

Real Sociedad: 6 Real Madrid: 3 Barcelona: 3 Leganes: 3 Levante: 3 Eibar: 3 Valencia: 3 Real Betis: 3 Girona: 1 Atletico Madrid: 1 Espanyol: 1 Sevilla: 1 Athletic Bilbao: 1 Getafe: 1 Alaves: 0 Malaga: 0 Las Palmas: 0 Celta Vigo: 0 Deportivo La Coruna: 0 Villarreal: 0

Friday Recap

Sociedad maintained their 100 per cent record, dispatching the Yellow Submarine as they sank without trace.

Willian Jose opened the scoring after 24 minutes, firing his shot home from close range as he made sure of his effort.

La Real doubled the score only nine minutes later, with Xabi Prieto meeting Raul Navas' assist.

Villarreal were shellshocked in the first passages of play, and they never recovered as the hosts grabbed the points.

ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

The contest was dead on the stroke of half-time; Aritz Elustondo fed Juanmi, who fired up high into the net to the delight of the home supporters.

Sociedad's win gave them temporary control at the summit of the division before Saturday's action.

Celta Vigo initially stunned home fans on their travels to Real Betis, stealing the lead after 10 minutes.

Maxi Gomez was clinical with his header after decisive work from Daniel Wass.

The early goal quickly woke up the hosts, and Betis found the equaliser on the half-hour mark through Sergio Leon.

A jubilant stadium was vocal in their support of Los Verdiblancos, and the Estadio Benito Villamarin was bouncing as Celta struggled.

The comeback was completed in the second half as Zouhair Feddal rose above the defence to head home 13 minutes from time for Betis, as they prevailed 2-1.