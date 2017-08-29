Road Maps for Teams Stuck in NBA Purgatory

5 of 5

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

This has been rough, so we end on a hopeful note with the Denver Nuggets, who have the best chance to escape the middle. Following these steps should assure the end of a four-season run with win totals ranging from 30 to 40.

Step 1: Be what you are

There's no mystery about Denver's focal point, but it's important for the organization to avoid going too far in its efforts to mask Nikola Jokic's one key flaw. The guy isn't any good on defense, and it might be a mistake for the Nugs to spend too many resources shoring up that end of the floor—particularly if it takes weapons away from the most complete offensive center in the NBA.

Jokic needs cutters and shooters and finishers. Maximizing his incredible scoring and playmaking skills must remain the prioirty. And if finding and developing offensive studs to complement Jokic means defense takes a back seat, fine.

Denver should outfit itself with players Jokic can captain to the league's best offense. Maybe a little tinkering with rotation roles and minutes (cutting out Kenneth Faried might be a start) results in a defensive ranking of, say, 20th this year. And maybe more experience gets that ranking up to something like 12th in a season or two.

That's all it'll take for Denver to win 60 games eventually.

Step 2: Commit to Jamal Murray

We've counseled finding a second star for a couple of teams already, but in this instance, we're tabbing a young one and suggesting the Nuggets trust him.

Jamal Murray shot just 40.4 percent from the field last year as a rookie, but he's the guy, the one who fits so perfectly alongside Jokic as a secondary star. Sure, Paul Millsap's signing added major talent to the roster. But the vet forward is only in Denver on a three-year deal, and he'll turn 33 around the All-Star break.

He's not the second star of the future. Murray is.

The flow, creativity and feel were all obvious in Murray's rookie season. And the stroke is too sound to keep resulting in misses. Effectively a combo guard with a preference for getting buckets, Murray can be a backup playmaker in an offense centered on Jokic.

The Nuggets have to give Murray ample time to prove he's ready. That means starting him at the point and not panicking if he doesn't light it up immediately.

Step 3: Consolidate wisely

Denver always comes up in trade talks because, for years, the roster has lent itself to speculation. There are too many talented players on reasonable contracts and too few minutes for the Nuggets to maximize them all. Naturally, they keep showing up in everyone's speculative three-way deals.

And while it's true the Nuggets could stand to move Faried's contract (two more years and $26.7 million guaranteed), we've actually moved past the point at which it makes sense for the Nugs to pursue deals aggressively.

Should they listen if suitors come calling for Wilson Chandler, who'll make $12 million in 2017-18 and has a player option the following season? Sure.

But Denver's books get otherwise clean after this season with Paul Millsap and Faried being the only Nuggets locked into sizable deals. Jokic will need an extension, and Gary Harris will be due for a pay bump, but the Nugs can pay them and happily go on writing rookie-scale checks to their other important players.

We've espoused big moves, trades and teardowns for other teams. But the Nuggets are different. They should embrace this group, save money to pay key pieces already on the roster and look skeptically at dealing.

Stats courtesy of Basketball Reference or NBA.com. Salary info courtesy of Basketball Insiders.

Follow Grant on Twitter and Facebook.