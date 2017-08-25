Mayweather vs. McGregor Weigh-In: Results, Twitter Reaction for Pre-Fight Event

John Locher/Associated Press

One day before Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor step into a boxing ring to determine who is the better fighter, the two combatants stepped on stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the official weigh-in.

McGregor tipped the scales at 153 pounds, and Mayweather was right behind him at 149.5 pounds. The agreed upon weight limit for the epic showdown is 154 pounds.

Showtime Boxing captured McGregor, wearing attire only he could pull off, walking to the stage looking as confident as ever:

Amid a chorus of boos from the fans, Mayweather took his time walking down to the stage right at home, not looking like a boxer coming off a 23-month retirement:

After both fighters made weight, the anticipation for the staredown didn't result in a big confrontation. McGregor made sure his voice was heard, yelling in Mayweather's face, while the undefeated boxing champion let him play mind games.

Speaking to Showtime Sports' Jim Gray (via MMA Fighting's Ariel Helwani), McGregor let the world know what he saw in Mayweather's eyes as he was yelling at him during the staredown:

When Mayweather finally got his chance to speak, he noted McGregor won't be making boxing a permanent career after Saturday night, via Sports Illustrated's Kenny Ducey:

Mayweather speculated this week in an interview with FightHype.com that McGregor was struggling to cut weight and was an "extremely heavy" 164 pounds on Tuesday. McGregor's nutritionist, George Lockhart, told ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto on Thursday the UFC lightweight champion would have no trouble making weight.

The insinuation McGregor would struggle to make weight at 154 pounds seemed unusual since he's the champion of UFC's 155-pound division.

Fans were packed to the rafters inside T-Mobile Arena to get a look at Mayweather and McGregor 24 hours before they trade punches, via Helwani:

Because of the hype and spectacle around the fight, ESPN.com's Arash Markazi noted people outside the T-Mobile Arena were trying to make profit off tickets to the weigh-in:

Here's more reaction from Friday's weigh-in from around social media:

It's been two years since the seeds were first planted for a Mayweather-McGregor fight. It seemed almost impossible in 2015 to imagine a match between the biggest star in boxing and mixed martial arts would come together, but the two sides were able to make it happen.

Mayweather got the fight on his terms and will look to extend his career record to 50-0. McGregor will try to stun the world on the grandest stage in combat sports.

All of the trash talking is done. Mayweather and McGregor will settle their feud Saturday night.