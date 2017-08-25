Mayweather vs. McGregor Weigh-In: Results, Twitter Reaction for Pre-Fight Event

Mayweather vs. McGregor Weigh-In: Results, Twitter Reaction for Pre-Fight EventAugust 25, 2017
One day before Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor step into a boxing ring to determine who is the better fighter, the two combatants stepped on stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the official weigh-in.
McGregor tipped the scales at 153 pounds, and Mayweather was right behind him at 149.5 pounds. The agreed upon weight limit for the epic showdown is 154 pounds.
Dan Rafael @danrafaelespn
Mayweather weighs 149.5 pounds. Way under the 154 limit. He's shredded. https://t.co/4UdcruvwoJ2017-8-25 22:19:38
Dan Rafael @danrafaelespn
McGregor weighs 153 pounds. https://t.co/NMGADkZV3S2017-8-25 22:19:37
Showtime Boxing captured McGregor, wearing attire only he could pull off, walking to the stage looking as confident as ever:
SHOWTIME Boxing @ShowtimeBoxing
🇮🇪 in the 🏡. #ConorMcGregor #AboveTheNoise #MayweatherMcGregor WATCH LIVE 📺@Showtime 💻https://t.co/XYtHFNVMSi https://t.co/3PW6XZtoKi2017-8-25 22:15:34
Amid a chorus of boos from the fans, Mayweather took his time walking down to the stage right at home, not looking like a boxer coming off a 23-month retirement:
SHOWTIME Boxing @ShowtimeBoxing
Right at home. #FloydMayweather #MayweatherMcGregor WATCH LIVE 📺@Showtime 💻 https://t.co/XYtHFNVMSi https://t.co/x9TrokY90j2017-8-25 22:18:03
After both fighters made weight, the anticipation for the staredown didn't result in a big confrontation. McGregor made sure his voice was heard, yelling in Mayweather's face, while the undefeated boxing champion let him play mind games.
SHOWTIME Boxing @ShowtimeBoxing
#ConorMcGregor is HYPED as he faces off w/ #FloydMayweather for the last time before tmrw. 🔥 WATCH 📺@Showtime 💻https://t.co/XYtHFNVMSi https://t.co/n636REWoWt2017-8-25 22:28:56
Speaking to Showtime Sports' Jim Gray (via MMA Fighting's Ariel Helwani), McGregor let the world know what he saw in Mayweather's eyes as he was yelling at him during the staredown:
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
McGregor: I see a man afraid. That's it. I'll see you tomorrow. /McGregor out.2017-8-25 22:22:52
When Mayweather finally got his chance to speak, he noted McGregor won't be making boxing a permanent career after Saturday night, via Sports Illustrated's Kenny Ducey:
Kenny Ducey @KennyDucey
"This will be Conor McGregor's last fight also," Floyd Mayweather says.2017-8-25 22:24:42
Mayweather speculated this week in an interview with FightHype.com that McGregor was struggling to cut weight and was an "extremely heavy" 164 pounds on Tuesday. McGregor's nutritionist, George Lockhart, told ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto on Thursday the UFC lightweight champion would have no trouble making weight.
The insinuation McGregor would struggle to make weight at 154 pounds seemed unusual since he's the champion of UFC's 155-pound division.
Fans were packed to the rafters inside T-Mobile Arena to get a look at Mayweather and McGregor 24 hours before they trade punches, via Helwani:
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
The weigh-in scene. https://t.co/doyngFyG8u2017-8-25 21:56:56
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
McGregor walks out. These weigh-ins feel so much bigger than UFC ones. Still feels surreal that this is actually happening.2017-8-25 22:13:59
Because of the hype and spectacle around the fight, ESPN.com's Arash Markazi noted people outside the T-Mobile Arena were trying to make profit off tickets to the weigh-in:
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
These complimentary weigh-in tickets for Mayweather-McGregor are being sold by scalpers for $50-$75 outside of T-Mobile Arena. https://t.co/iZmSHnBSiS2017-8-25 20:35:01
Here's more reaction from Friday's weigh-in from around social media:
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
McGregor says he thinks he'll be about 170 tomorrow.2017-8-25 22:21:59
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
Mayweather: weight doesn't win fights. Fighting wins fights.2017-8-25 22:23:52
Danny Segura @DannySeguraTV
That's the most intense I've seen Conor McGregor at a weigh-in. He wants this more than anything. #MayweatherMcGregor2017-8-25 22:24:33
Paul Silky Jones @PSilkyJones
If Canelo can NOT win a single round against Floyd Mayweather McGregor absolutely will not in my opinion.2017-8-25 22:29:54
Jason McIntyre @jasonrmcintyre
Floyd Mayweather doesn't look like himself on @FS1. Less chatty. Guy looks so overconfident from his tone to body language #TeamMcGregor2017-8-25 22:27:11
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
Mayweather on pro-McGregor crowd: "The fans cannot fight for you!" And that's a wrap. #MayweatherMcGregor2017-8-25 22:25:14
It's been two years since the seeds were first planted for a Mayweather-McGregor fight. It seemed almost impossible in 2015 to imagine a match between the biggest star in boxing and mixed martial arts would come together, but the two sides were able to make it happen.
Mayweather got the fight on his terms and will look to extend his career record to 50-0. McGregor will try to stun the world on the grandest stage in combat sports.
All of the trash talking is done. Mayweather and McGregor will settle their feud Saturday night.