    Frank Gore Approaching 5th on All-Time Rushing Yards List

    Bleacher Report MilestonesB/R StaffAugust 25, 2017

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 01: Frank Gore #23 of the Indianapolis Colts watches action during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Jaguars 24-20. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore is just 620 rushing yards away reaching No. 5 on the NFL's all-time rushing yards leaderboard, per USA Today. Should the veteran reach that threshold, he would surpass greats Eric Dickerson (13,259), Jerome Bettis (13,662) and LaDainian Tomlinson (13,684) in the process.

    While fifth on the list seems a given if Gore remains healthy throughout the season, fourth isn't out of reach either. Gore requires 1,037 rushing yards to top Curtis Martin (14,101) on the all-time list, per Pro Football Reference.

    Gore—a five-time Pro Bowl selection—stands at 13,065 rushing yards over his 12-year career. After spending the first decade with the San Fransisco 49ers, the 34-year old has been with the Colts over the past two seasons, playing all 16 games in each of the last two campaigns. Arguably, his best NFL campaign came in 2006, when he rushed 312 times for 1,695 yards (5.4 yards per attempt) and eight touchdowns, including a 72-yard carry.

    Despite his age, Gore is still slated to be the Colts' top running back heading into 2017. Last year, he posted his ninth 1,000-yard rushing season (1,025) while scoring eight total touchdowns (four rushing). He even chipped in 277 receiving yards on 38 catches.

    While he's posted less than 4.0 yards per carry over the past two seasons, which he had never previously done, the opportunity to finish as the league's fourth-leading rusher seems well within reach. 

