Northern Trust 2017: Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson Involved in 4-Way Tie for 1st

Four players are tied on top a crowded leaderboard after Round 2 at The Northern Trust golf tournament in Glen Oaks Club.

Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson and Jhonattan Vegas are all tied at six strokes under par through two days in Old Westbury, N.Y., with Matt Kuchar and Bubba Watson one stroke back.

With six top-15 players in the world rankings within two strokes of the lead, this could set up an exciting weekend.

Here is a look at the latest leaderboard after Friday's action:

T1. Jhonattan Vegas (-6)

T1. Dustin Johnson (-6)

T1. Rickie Fowler (-6)

T1. Jordan Spieth (-6)

T5. Matt Kuchar (-5)

T5. Bubba Watson (-5)

T7. Jon Rahm (-4)

T7. Justin Rose (-4)

T7. Russell Henley (-4)

T10. Patrick Reed (-3)

T10. Paul Casey (-3)

T10. Patrick Cantlay (-3)

T10. Chez Reavie (-3)

T10. Xander Schauffele (-3)

T10. Daniel Berger (-3)

T10. Justin Thomas (-3)

T10. Camilo Villegas (-3)

T10. Harold Varner III (-3)

Full leaderboard available at PGATour.com.

Russell Henley began the day in first place after his impressive 64 on Thursday. While he remains on the leaderboard, his 72 made it hard to keep up with a long list of star players.

Kevin Faigle of WRDW described the action:

Each leader took a different path to their score, although Spieth might be the scariest going forward based on his finish. After an unexciting even par on the front nine, the three-time major champion had five-straight birdies and a stretch of six out of seven on the back nine.

PGATour showed how he got to a 65:

As Justin Ray of Golf Channel noted, this position has led to plenty of success in the past:

Still, he wasn't the only one with low numbers Friday. Vegas was the star early on, shooting up the leaderboard with a bogey-free round of 65. He had five birdies in his near-flawless day, putting him into a tie for first when he entered the clubhouse.

He discussed his smooth play after the round, via the tournament's official account:

However, he was just one of many with a lot score in the second round.

Johnson used his length off the tee while Fowler showcased his short game, matching each other to finish the day tied at six-under.

The PGATour account provided a look at some of the best shots from each golfer:

Johnson was as low as minus-eight, but back-to-back bogeys on No. 4 and 5 kept him from having an even better day. Conversely, Fowler was excellent after his second hole with five birdies and no bogeys.

Kuchar was also dominant in the second half, using a back nine score of 29 to post a Friday low of 64. This birdie on No. 17 put him at mins-five for the tournament.

Watson quietly followed him to a score of five-under after shooting a 68.

Jason Day and Phil Mickelson each struggled early and seemed to have a tough time staying ahead of the projected cut line, but strong finishes put them both even for the tournament. Even in a competitive field, each are capable of battling back into leaderboard.

The action will continue Saturday with several big names challenging for the lead, hoping to gain some separation before the final round Sunday.