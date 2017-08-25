Texans, Astros Considering Schedule Changes as Hurricane Harvey Draws Near

Pat Sullivan/Associated Press

With Hurricane Harvey set to hit the central Texas coast Friday, the Houston Texans and Houston Astros are considering options for upcoming games on their schedules.

According to ESPN.com, the Texans are making preparations regarding their home preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, while the Astros are mulling what to do about their series against the Texas Rangers and New York Mets next week.

Per the National Hurricane Center (h/t ESPN.com), Harvey is expected to hit "the central Texas coast late Friday or early Saturday as a Category 3 storm" before impacting Houston next week.

With regard to the Texans, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said discussions have been held about the Cowboys potentially hosting next week's game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, per ESPN.com's Todd Archer.

It isn't yet known what arrangements the Astros might make if the storm makes next week's games unplayable in Houston, but Rangers traveling secretary Josh Shelton said the following about travel plans, per Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram: "Right now, we're in a holding pattern. We'll know more once it makes landfall."

The University of Houston's football team has also been forced to make adjustments, as it will use the practice facilities at the University of Texas through the weekend and possibly early next week as well, according to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle.

This comes at a critical time for the Cougars, as they are preparing for their regular-season opener against Texas-San Antonio on Sept. 2.

ESPN noted that other professional sports teams in Houston have already postponed or canceled upcoming games, including the Houston Dynamo of MLS and the Houston Dash of the National Women's Soccer League.

The Astros entered play Friday with a 12.5-game lead in the AL West, while the Texans are preparing to defend their AFC South crown in 2017.