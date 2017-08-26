Mayweather vs. McGregor Odds: Fight Lines and Scorecard Predictions

John Locher/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will enter his bout against Conor McGregor on Saturday as the clear favourite, continuing a trend that started as soon as the fight was announced.

Per OddsShark, the American holds a line of -450 (wager $450 to win $100), compared to McGregor's line of +325. Per the same source, his odds of winning a decision are far better than a stoppage, while the Notorious is more likely to finish his opponent than win a decision.

Money has no intention of banking on a decision, however, per Showtime Boxing:

If the fight does go the distance, the statistical evidence appears to favour Mayweather. The more experienced boxer hasn't been involved in a premature stoppage since his win over Victor Ortiz in 2011, while his opponent has generally fought much shorter fights, win or lose.

As the following Los Angeles Times graphic shows, McGregor's fights tend to be short and spectacular:

Since his win over Max Holloway in 2013, the Irishman has gone past the second round just once. He beat Nate Diaz at UFC 202 in a close decision, finding a second wind after he appeared to run out of gas in the middle rounds, and also struggled with conditioning during his loss to Diaz at UFC 196.

But the 29-year-old paced himself far better in the win over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, showing he can slow down and pick his spots. He will have prepared for a possible 12 rounds with Mayweather, even if the emphasis in camp has likely been on a stoppage.

A fast start from the Notorious is expected, whether he's looking for a knockout or to establish himself early. Not only is Maweather the much older fighter, at 40, but ring rust could be a factor, per ESPN Stats & Info:

But even if McGregor has the perfect start, it's hard to look past his previous conditioning issues and Mayweather's exemplary record in the championship rounds. If this fight does go the distance, Money should win a decision by a wide margin.

Scorecard predictions: Mayweather by unanimous decision, 118-110, 117-111, 117-111.