Rhys Hoskins Off to Historic MLB Start for Phillies

Rookie outfielder/first baseman Rhys Hoskins has gotten off to a historic start, becoming the first player in MLB history to record eight home runs and 19 RBI over his first 15 games, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN Stats & Info).

Hoskins earned his promotion to the big leagues Aug. 10 and was immediately inserted into the lineup in left field with Aaron Altherr on the disabled list due to a hamstring injury. Prior to his first call-up, the 24-year-old had cranked 29 homers and batted .284/.385/.581 over 115 games with the team's Triple-A Lehigh Valley affiliate.

It took a couple contests for the 24-year-old slugger to get acclimated to the majors, going 0-for-10 in his first three games. He finally found his stroke at the plate with his first career base hit Aug. 13 and has only heated up from then on. Hoskins smacked three home runs in the two games following his first career hit and has collected five over his past six games.

Hoskins has also reached base in 10 of the 12 games since recording his first hit, posting a .283/.406/.755 batting line with 19 RBI and 13 runs scored over that stretch.

Considered one of the better prospects in baseball prior to his promotion, Hoskins' early success has positioned him for an everyday role for the Phillies for the foreseeable future. He will look to continue his hot streak Friday as the club opens a three-game set against the Chicago Cubs.