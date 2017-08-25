Breaking Down WWE's Most Controversial and Shocking Stories for Week of Aug. 25

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

SummerSlam gave us everything from beach balls to a dream feud between Roman Reigns and John Cena. And while many are talking about how out of control (in a bad way) the crowd was in Brooklyn, New York, throughout last weekend, that poorly behaved crowd will get nothing more than the opening paragraph of this week's column.

In fact, as legendary rapper Jay-Z once said, they only get half a bar: That crowd was awful.

The debut of Bobby Roode and the impending debut of Asuka will present new challenges to NXT's transitional roster, which seemed to be hitting its stride following the debut of Adam Cole alongside reDRagon.

Only time will tell how the current roster shake-up will work out, but let's start at the top of the WWE roster with John Cena and Roman Reigns.