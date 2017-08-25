Asuka's Best WWE Raw, SmackDown Feuds After Expected Main Roster Move

Asuka's Best WWE Raw, SmackDown Feuds After Expected Main Roster MoveAugust 25, 2017
The stage is set for Asuka to leave NXT and for the age of the empress to begin on WWE Raw or SmackDown.
WWE has cleared a path for the dominant grappler to move from the development brand to the main roster. The process began after she broke her collarbone Saturday at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III.
As CBSSports.com's Adam Silverstein noted: "Asuka vacated her NXT women's championship after a record-setting reign of more than 500 days."
In addition, NXT issued her a farewell.
Joseph Currier of Figure Four Online reported: "An in-ring segment where she relinquished the championship closed tonight's NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University, with it being noted that William Regal has (in storyline) begun negotiations for her to move up to Raw or SmackDown."
What now? Who will Asuka aim her head kicks at when she's healthy? Who will she collide with in her new home, be it the red or blue brand?
Only the best will do for the record-breaking champ.
WWE has to pit her against its top in-ring performers, biggest names and those would bring electricity to their rivalry. The company has a number of appetizing options on either of its major shows, from an Irish scrapper to a heartless executive.
Becky Lynch (SmackDown)
Becky Lynch and Asuka would deliver some spectacular matches.
The fiery former SmackDown women's champ's quickness will pair with Asuka's. The two women rely heavily on submissions, so there's sure to be some excellent counters as they look to tear each other's joints.
In addition, Lynch's sense of humor and charm will allow her to carry the load of the verbal side of their rivalry.
The Irish Lass Kicker is one of the best babyfaces on either roster, but surprisingly WWE hasn't done nearly enough with her in recent months. She would thrive if given the major opportunity that would be a showdown with Asuka.
Charlotte Flair (SmackDown)
Charlotte Flair is a no-brainer opponent for Asuka.
Flair is the biggest star in the women's division. She is clutch in big matches. She's a top-flight athlete who can hang with Asuka in the ring. And The Empress of Tomorrow vs. The Queen has quite the ring to it.
It's no wonder Blake Oestriecher wrote on Forbes that Flair vs. Asuka is one of the dream matches WWE had to deliver in 2017.
That dream bout could soon be a real possibility. It's one worthy of WrestleMania, one that pits two of the best female talents ever against each other.
If Asuka ends her run on the main roster without crossing paths with The Queen, WWE will have missed a massive opportunity for in-ring excellence.
Emma (Raw)
Emma is among the most underrated and underutilized members of either Raw or SmackDown. Pitting her against Asuka would be a smart way to put her skills to use.
We already know that they have great chemistry.
Asuka and Emma kicked off NXT TakeOver: London last December with a terrific showing. It was a bout that Voices of Wrestling's writers called "exceptional," "fantastic" and "just pure fun."
There's past history to build on between Asuka and Emma. WWE could use their NXT narrative as a foundation for what's to come.
Emma is at her best when she's extra aggressive. She'll need to be just that to tangle with Asuka.
Sasha Banks (Raw)
Sasha Banks is an obvious target for the Japanese warrior.
The Boss sits on the Raw mountain top. And that's exactly where Asuka belongs.
Banks, the current Raw women's champ, comes through in big matches as we've seen throughout her feuds with Bayley and Flair. Her vicious, hard-hitting style would fit right in in a fight with Asuka. Those two would have themselves quite the slobberknocker.
On Twitter, Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet expressed his desire to see those to go at it: "Give em Asuka vs. Sasha ASAP."
He can't be alone. It's easy to get excited about top talents colliding. And Banks vs. Asuka is one of the must-book matches for The Empress of Tomorrow's main roster run.
Stephanie McMahon (Raw)
While Stephanie McMahon is the worst in-ring performer on this list, she is perhaps the biggest name.
She rarely wrestles, making her matches feel special. Like her husband Triple H, only a select few get to face her. WWE would help establish Asuka as a star by giving her a crack at the boss.
The Raw commissioner abusing her authority to keep Asuka down would be an easy way to get the former NXT women's champ sympathy from the crowd. Asuka then kicking ass to defend herself would be all kinds of fun.
McMahon is a strong in-ring storyteller and has managed to get the most out of every drop of her athletic ability. She more than held her own against Brie Bella at SummerSlam 2014.
And McMahon is one of the most compelling and powerful talkers in WWE today.
She's usually tearing down the male wrestlers who get no chance to strike back. That wouldn't be the case for Asuka. McMahon could lead the way on the mic before Asuka took the reins between the ropes and gave the executive the comeuppance she's long deserved.