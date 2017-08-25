Asuka's Best WWE Raw, SmackDown Feuds After Expected Main Roster Move

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The stage is set for Asuka to leave NXT and for the age of the empress to begin on WWE Raw or SmackDown.

WWE has cleared a path for the dominant grappler to move from the development brand to the main roster. The process began after she broke her collarbone Saturday at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III.

As CBSSports.com's Adam Silverstein noted: "Asuka vacated her NXT women's championship after a record-setting reign of more than 500 days."

In addition, NXT issued her a farewell.

Joseph Currier of Figure Four Online reported: "An in-ring segment where she relinquished the championship closed tonight's NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University, with it being noted that William Regal has (in storyline) begun negotiations for her to move up to Raw or SmackDown."

What now? Who will Asuka aim her head kicks at when she's healthy? Who will she collide with in her new home, be it the red or blue brand?

Only the best will do for the record-breaking champ.

WWE has to pit her against its top in-ring performers, biggest names and those would bring electricity to their rivalry. The company has a number of appetizing options on either of its major shows, from an Irish scrapper to a heartless executive.