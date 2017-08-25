Southeast Asian Games 2017 Final: Gilas Pilipinas vs Indonesia Live Stream, More

MOHD FYROL/Getty Images

Gilas Pilipinas' redemption journey and the quest for yet another gold medal concludes on Saturday at the 2017 Southeast Asian Games with an encounter against Indonesia.

Head coach Jong Uichico and his side have torn through the bracket on the way to the final, overcoming an early challenger like Thailand before cruising. Indonesia, the second team in Pot 1, carries a flawless record into the encounter after having little in the way of problems in Group B.

Before the two get underway at MABA Stadium and finalize the podium order in Kuala Lumpur, let's take a look at the information surrounding the game and how the two sides got to the gold-medal match.

Time and Live-Stream Information

Date: Saturday, August 26

Time: 6 p.m. local time

Location: MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Live Stream: LiveBasketball.TV

The journey for Gilas Pilipinas has been a tale of ups-and-downs. A surprising upset in the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup at the hands of South Korea threw the team into a panic, even causing head coach Jong Uichico to send big man Christian Standhardinger to Kuala Lumpur early to help against Thailand.

With Uichico viewing Thailand as the biggest threat to his side, Gilas Pilipinas scored an 81-74 escape with Standhardinger posting a monster stat line via 15 points and 10 rebounds, complementing Troy Rosario's 16 points and 10 rebounds well.

From there, Gilas Pilipinas ran Myanmar out of the building 129-34 while letting young cadets like Kobe Paras (20 points) and Raymar Jose (22) go wild. Gilas Pilipinas then turned around and spoiled an upset bid by host Malaysia, 98-66, in large part securing the blowout because Standhardinger tallied 18 points and 18 rebounds.

The blowout there led to a cross-group semi final encounter with Singapore, the other Pot 2 team next to Thailand. Rosario and Standhardinger were at it again there, scoring 14 and 13 points, respectively, in the 68-60 win.

Uichico unleashed Paras early in that one, as Sports5 captured:

Indonesia, at least, fits into the role of dangerous underdog well. Rightfully named a Pot 1 team, Arki Dikania Wisnu led his side past Vietnam in the first game, 89-73, scoring 17 points. Singapore didn't pose much of a challenge either as Ebrahim Lopez Enguio scored 18 in a 70-54 win. Indonesia coasted from there, blowing away Cambodia 112-70 before doing Laos even worse, a 122-54 win.

Any whispers of Indonesia not facing the most difficult trek to the gold-medal match seemed justified in the semifinals, where Lopez Enguio and the rest only escaped a rematch-seeking Thailand in 79-74 fashion.

Though Gilas Pilipinas dodged a tough rematch with the team Uichico didn't want to see, he understands the challenge the Indonesian side presents.

"Things will get more interesting from there. We have to bring our A-game and set our sights on winning the title," Uichico said, according to ABS-CBN Sports.

With great backcourt depth scoring on display the entire tournament and few teams having a frontcourt capable of containing Standhardinger underneath the basket, it's not hard to see why Gilas Pilipinas enters the final the favorite.

While this year is more about showcasing cadets, Gilas Pilipinas will be ready and bring a raucous crowd with it for its seemingly destined Pot 1 clash with Indonesia featuring a gold medal swinging in the balance.

Information courtesy of kualalumpur2017.com unless otherwise specified.