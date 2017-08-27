US Open Tennis 2017: Schedule, Dates, Times, Live Stream and Predictions

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

The final Grand Slam of the 2017 tennis season, the U.S. Open, will get underway at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

The tournament will run until September 10, concluding with the men's final. The women's final will be played a day before. For the full schedule, click here. Times can be found here.

The U.S. Open will provide live-stream services through its official website, while ESPN and the Tennis Channel will broadcast the tournament in the United States. European viewers can access the Eurosport Player for live streams.

Preview

As reported by Paul Newman of The Independent, fitness concerns surrounding both Roger Federer and Andy Murray have thrown the men's draw into a state of flux.

Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori won't even feature in New York, and Murray and Marin Cilic have both not seen a competitive court since Wimbledon, per the report.

On Friday, news broke Murray won't feature at all, per Stuart Fraser of The Times.

As a result, the seeding looks like this, per the tournament's official Twitter account:

Federer has already won two Grand Slams this year, and his decision to pull out of the Cincinnati Masters because of injury may have been more of a precaution. The Swiss veteran has taken on a lighter load all year and has reaped the benefits.

Alexander Zverev's rise during 2017 has been remarkable, and with so many top players sidelined or seemingly struggling, the 20-year-old has to be considered among the favourites to win.

Zverev has done well in Masters tournaments but has yet to break through in a Grand Slam―that could well change with a slightly easier path into the latter rounds at Flushing Meadows.

Per Jose Morgado of Record, he'll have a major hurdle to overcome if he wants to win:

Nick Kyrgios is another outsider who could take advantage of the relatively light field. Cilic will also like his chances, providing he's healthy.

After a year of inconsistency from just about every top player, the women's draw also seems fairly open. Defending champion Angelique Kerber has endured a nightmare 2017 and could even be considered an outside contender.

The returning Maria Sharapova will likely steal the early headlines, but because of a rough draw, her run could be a short one. As shared by tennis writer Tumaini Carayol, Simona Halep awaits the Russian in Round 1:

Garbine Muguruza and Karolina Pliskova will be popular picks to win the women's competition, with the former winning the most recent Grand Slam, Wimbledon, after an inconsistent start to the season.

Predictions: Zverev shocks the world by winning his first Grand Slam, while Muguruza runs through the women's draw.