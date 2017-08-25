    Made in Denmark 2017: Steve Webster Tops Leaderboard After Friday Action

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2017

    AALBORG, DENMARK - AUGUST 25: Steve Webster of England speaks with his caddy on the 18th hole during day two of Made in Denmark at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort on August 25, 2017 in Aalborg, Denmark. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
    Warren Little/Getty Images

    Steve Webster claimed the lead at eight-under on the second day of Made In Denmark 2017, shooting one-under 70 on Friday.

    The Englishman is clear by only one shot, with a three-way tie for second place between Paul Dunne, Shiv Chawrasia and Marc Warren.

    For the full leaderboard, visit the European Tour's official website.

    Webster was sure and steady during the second round, but a blip on the back-nine saw him drop shots at the Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort.

    The 42-year-old had been in outstanding form on Day 1, recording a round of seven-under 64, but he failed to hit the same heights facing strong gusts as the weather turned.

    AALBORG, DENMARK - AUGUST 25: Steve Webster of England hits his second shot on the 18th hole during day two of Made in Denmark at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort on August 25, 2017 in Aalborg, Denmark. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
    Warren Little/Getty Images

    Webster had to wait until No. 12 to hole his first birdie of the day, but he immediately followed it with a bogey putt. 

    However, he tailored his game with two further birdies, but once again dropped a shot on the final hole as he approached the clubhouse.

    The effort was enough to claim the overall lead, but the field remains tight as the action enters the weekend.

    Warren gave one of the performances of the day as he carded seven-under 64 after only remaining level par on Thursday.

    AALBORG, DENMARK - AUGUST 25: Marc Warren of Scotland hits his second shot on the 3rd hole during day two of Made in Denmark at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort on August 25, 2017 in Aalborg, Denmark. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
    Warren Little/Getty Images

    The Scotsman sank five birdies in his opening five holes, but a bogey on No. 6 appeared to have curtailed his charge.

    However, he kept his chin up to remain consistent on the back-nine, propelling him to joint-second.

    Matt Wallace had a disastrous day after leading on Day 1, and his round of three-over 74 saw him plummet out of contention.

    Eight shots on No. 4 claimed the wind from his sails, and a six on No. 12 compounded his failure.

