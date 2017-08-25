US Open Tennis 2017 Draw Results: Full List of Seedings and Brackets

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Tennis stars Rafael Nadal and Karolina Pliskova are the top seeds at the 2017 U.S. Open, but they won't have an easy path to the finals.

The draws were released for the men's and women's brackets, and they each feature intriguing battles starting from the first round. The path for the big names only gets tougher if they are able to advance to the second week.

The U.S. Open account provided a look at the potential quarterfinal matchups in each draw:

The full draw is available at USOpen.org.

