Ezekiel Elliott to Attend Suspension Appeal Hearing in Person

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will attend the appeal hearing for his six-game suspension in person on Tuesday.

The NFL Players Association filed an appeal on Elliott's behalf after he was suspended for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Elliott's suspension stems from his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson, telling police he struck her while they were in a parked vehicle in Columbus, Ohio, in July 2016, according to TMZ.

The Columbus City Attorney's Office did not charge Elliott due to information it deemed "conflicting and inconsistent," per ESPN.com's Jean-Jacques Taylor.

Elliott was suspended by the NFL, however, and the league said in a letter that advisers to NFL special counsel for conduct Todd Jones "were of the view that there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence against Ms. Thompson on multiple occasions during the week of July 16, 2016."

Rapoport confirmed a report by Pro Football Talk on Friday that arbiter Harold Henderson will not require the NFL to make Thompson available for Tuesday's hearing.

As things currently stand, Elliott isn't set to return to action until Week 8 of the regular season.

In the absence of the NFL's reigning rushing leader, Dallas will lean on Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and Ronnie Hillman in the running game.