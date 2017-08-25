Jim Brown Supports Colin Kaepernick's Cause, Disagrees with Anthem Protest

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown explained Thursday that while he wants to support Colin Kaepernick's social activism, he wouldn't have joined him during his national anthem protest.

"I'm going to give you the real deal: I'm an American," Brown said in an interview with The Post Game. "I don't desecrate my flag and my national anthem. I'm not gonna do anything against the flag and national anthem."

Brown, one of the best running backs of all-time, also had a long career as an activist off the field. However, one of his problems with Kaepernick—who famously took a knee during the national anthem throughout last season—was his lack of direction in the protest.

"If you have a cause, I think you should organize it, present it in a manner where it's not only you standing or sitting on one knee, but a lot of people that is gonna get behind each other and do something about it," Brown said.

Players around the NFL followed Kaepernick's lead and continue to do so, from Marshawn Lynch to Michael Bennett to 12 different Cleveland Browns players this preseason, but there have yet to be sweeping protests across the league.

Brown was much more supportive of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback a year ago during an interview on NFL Network.

"I listened to him and he makes all the sense in the world," he said of Kaepernick. "...I am with him 100 percent."

Kaepernick remains an unsigned free agent heading into the 2017 season despite solid individual numbers as a starter in 2016.