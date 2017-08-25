Vuelta a Espana 2017: Matej Mohoric Takes Solo Stage 7 Win

JAIME REINA/Getty Images

UAE Team Emirates' Matej Mohoric finished off an early breakaway on Friday to win Stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana.

The 22-year-old super talent attacked in the final descent before fending off a small group of chasers. The peloton, including general classification leader Chris Froome of Team Sky, finished well behind the leaders.

Here's a look at the stage results, via CyclingHub:

Recap

Tem Sunweb shared the profile for Friday's stage, a rolling affair that once again appeared to favour the breakaway riders:

Movistar's Carlos Betancur didn't start the stage due to the severe injuries he suffered on Thursday, although somehow, the Colombian managed to finish that stage. There were more crashes on Friday, including one involving Sunweb's Soren Kragh Andersen, who hit the tarmac before the race even began.

Because of his tumble, the flag didn't drop as the riders left the neutral zone, but as soon as it did, multiple riders tried to get away. A group of 14 eventually did, quickly building a healthy lead.

Jetse Bol of Manzana Postobon was the highest classified rider in the group, nearly nine minutes behind Froome, so the peloton gladly let them ride. Entering the final 50 kilometres, the gap hovered around the seven-minute mark, and with crosswinds kicking in, the threat of echelons complicated matters.

JAIME REINA/Getty Images

Mohoric tried his luck with a clever attack and once again hit the front in the final descent, time-trialing his way toward the finish line. It was an impressive showing from the former youth world champion, who is widely tipped as a star of the future.

In the background, the peloton easily crossed the finish line in time for Froome to maintain his GC lead.

The first category climb of Xorret de Cati will steal the show on Saturday, as the steep ascent will likely see plenty of action. This close to the finish line, riders will undoubtedly try to make a move in the GC, even if the climb isn't long enough to make huge gains.

Sunday's stage profile is similar, and the peloton will get a rest day on Monday.