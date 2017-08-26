Belgian F1 Grand Prix 2017: Start Time, Drivers, TV Schedule and More

LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton will continue his world title battle with leader Sebastian Vettel at the 2017 Belgian Formula One Grand Prix, but his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas could stake a claim with a victory on Sunday.

The three drivers are clear of the field in the race for the championship, with Vettel holding just a 14-point advantage at the summit.

Rain hampered practice at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, but race day is expected to see a large Dutch contingent descend on the world-famous track as they arrive to support Red Bull star Max Verstappen.

Here is how you can watch the action unfold:

Date: Sunday, August 27

Time: 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports F1 (UK), Channel 4 (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), All 4 (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Preview

Ferrari have proved they can test Mercedes' dominance, and the Italian constructor claimed the top-two places at the last race in Hungary.

Vettel grabbed maximum points, with team-mate Kimi Raikkonen in second. Bottas and Hamilton trailed in behind the Scuderia duo, setting the bar for the Silver Arrows to chase.

The aggression of Vettel has been matched by the power of his car, and the German will feel the championship is within his grasp as Ferrari create genuine pace and reliability.

However, victory for Hamilton will give the world champion a considerable boost with eight races remaining.

The British legend has been inconsistent at times, but his overall speed has remained as he attempts to turn the screw on his competitors.

After Nico Rosberg's departure from Mercedes, Hamilton has appeared in tandem with Bottas, and team boss Toto Wolff has admitted his two drivers have quickly attained harmony.

Per James Gray of the Daily Express, Wolff said:

"Valtteri for me is performing up to our expectations. When we decided to take him we knew about his qualities.

"So on track he has met our expectations and it's getting better every race, and he progresses every race, which is very nice to see.

"But where he has exceeded our expectations, and both of them have actually, is how they work together—they get on with each other, and respect each other, on track and even more off track. It's very straightforward."

The season represents a genuine chance for Ferarri to break Mercedes' monopoly on the sport, giving Vettel the car and platform he has craved since leaving Red Bull.

The Maranello-based team have been in the doldrums for too long, but they have finally produced a vehicle that has made Mercedes look over their shoulder.

Bottas will be pleased with his current haul of 169 points, but his debut season with the Flying Arrows could manifest into a dream scenario.

If luck falls his way, the 27-year-old Finnish star could steal the world championship, as Vettel and Hamilton pay too much attention to one another on the track.