Former Ohio State Head Coach Earle Bruce Diagnosed with Early-Stage Alzheimer's

Former Ohio State Head Coach Earle Bruce Diagnosed with Early-Stage Alzheimer'sAugust 25, 2017
Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
Earle Bruce, who coached for Ohio State, Iowa State and Colorado State, is in the early stages of Alzheimer's.
Matt McCoy of 610 WTVN reported the news:
Matt McCoy @MattMcCoyWTVN
Prayers to Earle Bruce & his family as Coach Bruce battles the early stages of Alzheimer's. Earle's passion for Ohio State is unmatched2017-8-25 12:00:53
The 86-year-old was inducted into the college football Hall of Fame in 2002.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.