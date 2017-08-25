    Former Ohio State Head Coach Earle Bruce Diagnosed with Early-Stage Alzheimer's

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2017

    Oct 1, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Earle Bruce awaits on the sidelines for his chance to dot the
    Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

    Earle Bruce, who coached for Ohio State, Iowa State and Colorado State, is in the early stages of Alzheimer's. 

    Matt McCoy of 610 WTVN reported the news:

    The 86-year-old was inducted into the college football Hall of Fame in 2002.

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.  

