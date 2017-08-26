Mayweather vs. McGregor: PPV Start Time, Undercard Odds and Picks

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

All eyes in the sports world will be on Las Vegas Saturday night when Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor strap up the gloves and finally settle their feud in the ring.

The biggest draw in boxing and the biggest draw in the world of MMA meeting in the ring seems like something that would only be simulated on a video game, but that's the spectacle the sports world will be given on Saturday.

It's a fight that is expected to make $700 million in total revenue, per Telegraph Sport. The two stars will draw plenty of high-profile fans, betting action and pay-per-view buys, as the biggest star in MMA attempts to unseat the king of boxing in his own sport.

To the surprise of no one paying attention, Mayweather Promotions is using the big event to give some shine to their own. The undercard of the bout is marked by Mayweather clients who will get the opportunity to shine in front of a massive pay-per-view audience.

Here's a look at the card, with the latest odds from OddsShark:

Date: August 26, 2017

Time: Pay-per-view card will begin at 9 p.m. ET

Fight Card

Main Card (9 p.m. ET)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. (49-0, -450) vs. Conor McGregor (debut, +325), light middleweight

Conor McGregor (debut, +325), light middleweight Gervonta Davis (18-0, -5000) vs. Francisco Fonseca (19-0-1, +1400), IBF super featherweight title

Davis (18-0, -5000) vs. Francisco Fonseca (19-0-1, +1400), IBF super featherweight title Nathan Cleverly (30-3, +325) vs. Badou Jack (21-1-2, -450), WBA(regular), light heavyweight title

Badou Jack (21-1-2, -450), WBA(regular), light heavyweight title Andrew Tabiti (14-0, -300) vs. Steve Cunningham (29-8-1, +230), USBA cruiserweight title

Undercard (7 p.m. ET on Fox)

Yordenis Ugas (19-3, -190) vs. Thomas Dulorme (24-2, +155), welterweight

Juan Heraldez (12-0, +180) vs. Jose Miguel Borrego (13-0, -230), junior welterweight

Kevin Newman (7-1) vs. Antonio Hernandez (9-1), super middleweight

Savannah Marshall (pro debut, -5000) vs. Sydndey LeBlanc (pro debut, +1400), super middleweight

Note: All odds from OddsShark in moneyline form (-400 means a $400 bet would win $100; +400 means a $100 bet would win $400)

Fight Predictions

Mayweather Decision McGregor

John Locher/Associated Press

This is obviously the one that everyone is paying to see. After all the hype and hoopla, we will finally find out what happens in the ring.

At this point, all the storylines are old hat. McGregor supporters are sure that the Notorious' understanding of the fight game combined with his powerful left hand are going to be enough to shock the world. Especially with Mayweather at 40 years old and staring down retirement.

There are also those—mainly boxing purists—who think there is no way that McGregor could possibly have success in boxing. They are two different sports. A basic barbarian like McGregor could never have the nuanced striking of a lifelong boxer.

Both sides have merit to their argument, and the truth is probably in the middle.

McGregor has some advantages in this bout. Those who have given Mayweather trouble in the past were either powerful punchers or southpaws. McGregor is both.

The ultimate reality is this: McGregor could be a decent boxer and still fail to beat Mayweather. If beating Money is a litmus test for good boxers, then we won't have any to watch once he walks away from the sport.

Expect McGregor to have some moments early in the fight. His timing and movement will be a new challenge for Mayweather to figure out. If world champion boxers like Carl Froch give the MMA fighter a chance, then there's probably some legitimacy to McGregor's challenge:

Mayweather has seen plenty of challenges throughout his 49 fights, though. None have resulted in a loss. It's hard to see McGregor being the one who pulls it off. After surviving a scary moment or two in the early going, Mayweather should take command as the fight wears on and notch another victory.

Prediction: Mayweather by decision

Gervonta Davis Outclasses Francisco Fonseca

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

There's a reason why the odds are so lopsided in the evening's penultimate fight. It's a showcase for Gervonta Davis.

Davis is a 22-year-old and the blue-chip prospect who could be the future of Mayweather Promotions. He's the youngest champion in the sport, as he'll put the IBF Junior Welterweight title on the line.

"Tank" is a star to keep an eye on because he has a great back story—coming from a rough upbringing in Baltimore, Maryland—is good on camera and has the skills in the ring to be a marketable fighter. Seventeen of his 18 wins have come by way of knockout.

He's already featured in advertising by major companies like Under Armour:

His stock will only rise, as Fonseca just doesn't have the experience of the favorite. The Costa Rican has fought mostly in his native country against less-than-impressive competition.

Davis should showcase his explosiveness early in a knockout win.

Prediction: Davis by fourth-round TKO

Badou Jack Takes Decision from Nathan Cleverly

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

For those who follow boxing, Badou Jack and Nathan Cleverly might just be the best matchup on the card. The WBA Light Heavyweight title fight features a champion in Cleverly who has been a part of the light heavyweight title picture against a guy in Jack who is coming up from a title reign at 168 pounds.

Yet, Jack is the favorite and the pick to go with in this fight.

That's because Cleverly—while a solid fighter—has accomplished a lot in the ring through his grit, toughness and pressure. He's a grinder.

Jack is a naturally gifted puncher.

Tony Bellew, who has fought Cleverly twice, wouldn't describe the champion in the same way.

"Cleverly is not a hurtful puncher; he never has been," Bellew said, per Sky Sports. "But he's got a fantastic engine, a fantastic work rate, and is somebody who can grind out a win."

While the early rounds are the ones to watch in McGregor-Mayweather, it's the late ones here that will define the fight. Jack's power and explosiveness will create separation early, but as he slows, Cleverly might be able to ground out the later rounds and make it an interesting decision.

Still, it's hard to argue with Jack's form recently, and Cleverly's last win was ended by an injury. Not anything the champion did to earn the belt.

Prediction: Jack by decision

Andrew Tabiti Finishes Steve Cunningham

This is another case of a Mayweather fighter being put in a good position to succeed. Andrew Tabiti will put his perfect 14-0 record on the line against veteran Steve Cunningham in cruiserweight action.

Tabiti has shown he's ready for a step up in competition after claiming the NABF Cruiserweight title in a win over Quantis Graves. Now he's going to turn his sights on scoring a knockout win over the 41-year-old Cunningham, per Showtime Boxing:

This is a good spot for Tabiti. Cunningham is a former titleholder and has fought some high-level competition in multiple weight classes. To fight someone with a little bit of name recognition on a card this big is an opportunity to win over some new fans.

It's likely he's going to do what he's saying he's setting out to do. Expect the Mayweather fighter to make this one-sided and work towards a finish in the middle rounds.

Prediction: Tabiti by sixth-round TKO