Conor McGregor Nutritionist Says He'll Have No Trouble Making Weight

John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor's nutritionist said Thursday that the UFC Lightweight champion will have no problem making weight Friday for his 154-pound boxing clash with Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Saturday.

According to ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto, nutritionist George Lockhart believes McGregor is right where he needs to be: "It's perfect. I'd even call it a masterpiece. He woke up this morning eight pounds over weight. He'll get down to maybe 156 pounds by tonight. I'm pretty sure he'll wake up on weight tomorrow. If he does have to cut, it will be two pounds, max."

On Monday, Mayweather told FightHype.com (h/t Andrew Joseph of USA Today) that he didn't believe the Irishman would be able to make weight:

"Conor McGregor is extremely heavy right now. Extremely heavy. I think he's 164 ... 164. So, he's still got 10 pounds to go. Y'all get that extra money if you can't make the weight. Get those extra millions ready, [UFC president] Dana [White]. Or UFC, get those extra millions ready. Somebody gotta pay a fine. But he's gotta get that weight down. A true champion is disciplined and very responsible. But we'll see ... I don't think he's gonna make the weight. Even if he do make the weight, that's even better. But if he don't make the weight, we still gonna fight, but it's gonna be a heavy fine. Give me that money!"

McGregor responded to Mayweather's claims and suggested they were a sign of desperation, per Martin Rogers of USA Today: "He needs to shut his mouth. It is a fool of a thing. Let him keep praying, praying for weight, for fatigue, praying for me to take a backward step. All he is doing is praying, but he is praying to the new god of boxing."

McGregor fights at 155 pounds in UFC, while Mayweather has typically fought at 147 pounds during the latter part of his career.

Lockhart said he expected McGregor to weigh somewhere between 166 pounds and 168 pounds after rehydrating when he steps into the ring to take on Mayweather at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.