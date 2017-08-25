    Louisville, Adidas Reportedly Agree to 10-Year, $160 Million Apparel Contract

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2017

    Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson looks for a receiver against LSU during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA football game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    WDRB's Eric Crawford reported Friday the University of Louisville agreed to a 10-year, $160 million apparel deal with Adidas.

    According to Crawford, only UCLA, Ohio State and Texas have more lucrative apparel contracts in college sports.

    Sources indicated to Crawford that athletic director Tom Jurich made mention of the agreement at a booster function Thursday night.

    Per Scout.com's Jody Demling, the deal is groundbreaking for the ACC:

    It also speaks to how far Louisville has come since it joined the ACC in 2014.

    According to Tim Sullivan of the Courier-Journal, a "high-ranking college sports executive" said at that time that Louisville had "no brand."

    Crawford pointed out that Adidas lost Michigan, Notre Dame, UCLA and Tennessee in recent years. That may have contributed to this reported agreement.

    Louisville is coming off successful seasons in its two top sports, as the men's basketball team went 25-9 and reached the Round of 32 of the NCAA tournament, while the football team went 9-4 and featured Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson.

    Jurich is expected to make an official announcement Friday.

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Clemson Names C.J. Fuller Starting RB

      Diehards
      via Diehards
      College Football logo
      College Football

      UCLA Starting RT Lacy (Hip) Out for Season

      Bryan Fischer
      via CollegeFootballTalk
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Vols Land 4-Star CB Jaycee Horn, Son of Joe Horn

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      Louisville Cardinals Football logo
      Louisville Cardinals Football

      Which Schools Have the Most CFB/CBB Success?

      NCAA.com
      via NCAA.com