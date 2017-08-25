Louisville, Adidas Reportedly Agree to 10-Year, $160 Million Apparel Contract

John Raoux/Associated Press

WDRB's Eric Crawford reported Friday the University of Louisville agreed to a 10-year, $160 million apparel deal with Adidas.

According to Crawford, only UCLA, Ohio State and Texas have more lucrative apparel contracts in college sports.

Sources indicated to Crawford that athletic director Tom Jurich made mention of the agreement at a booster function Thursday night.

Per Scout.com's Jody Demling, the deal is groundbreaking for the ACC:

It also speaks to how far Louisville has come since it joined the ACC in 2014.

According to Tim Sullivan of the Courier-Journal, a "high-ranking college sports executive" said at that time that Louisville had "no brand."

Crawford pointed out that Adidas lost Michigan, Notre Dame, UCLA and Tennessee in recent years. That may have contributed to this reported agreement.

Louisville is coming off successful seasons in its two top sports, as the men's basketball team went 25-9 and reached the Round of 32 of the NCAA tournament, while the football team went 9-4 and featured Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jurich is expected to make an official announcement Friday.